Exclusive: ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Reshoots Add Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke

Joe Manganiello will reprise his role as Deathstroke for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Collider has exclusively learned.

Earlier this week, THR reported that reshoots are currently under way, with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard back as Batman, Cyborg and Mera, and Jared Leto slated to return as The Joker from Suicide Squad. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill‘s Superman and Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman were noticeably absent from the report, and Cavill has explicitly told Collider that he won’t be shooting anything new for the four-hour HBO Max series.

Manganiello is a different story, however. Deathstroke, aka Slade Wilson, appeared in a post-credits scene in 2017’s Justice League that saw him recruited by Jesse Eisenberg‘s Lex Luthor. Back in May, when the so-called “Snyder Cut” was first officially announced, Manganiello promised his fans on Instagram that it would include “the original post credit scene.” While one could interpret that as, “there was footage left on the cutting room floor,” our source explicitly said that Manganiello will be returning to the set for additional shooting.

A representative for HBO Max did not confirm Manganiello’s return, though our source sent a photo of the actor on Twitch this week, and he appears to be sporting a short, white blonde haircut, which just so happens to be Deathstroke’s signature look. Unless the actor is dressing up as Deathstroke for Halloween, it’s unlikely he’d be rocking that look unless he was reporting back to the new-and-improved Justice League set. A representative for the actor did not respond to a request for comment.

Collider actually had a chance to speak with Manganiello recently, and when asked to address a potential return as Deathstroke, the actor said “If I was a part of it, that wouldn’t be my place to announce that. That would be Zack’s place. So, whether or not that’s happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it.”

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be comprised of four hour-long episodes, so not only will it incorporate unused footage, but Snyder is shooting new footage strictly for the HBO Max series. For example, Leto will be reprising his DCEU role from Suicide Squad and shoot new material as The Joker, who was referenced in Justice League but never appeared in the actual film.

Manganiello recently starred opposite Malin Akerman in the Netflix movie The Sleepover, and he’ll soon be seen in a pair of indie films that he also produced — Archenemy and Shoplifters of the World. Click here to watch the trailer for Archenemy, which looks pretty cool.

