It’s been three years since Justice League debuted in theaters, leaving most fans plenty underwhelmed with its disjointed storyline, forgettable villain, and tonal inconsistency. Fans have long requested a Director’s Cut by Zack Snyder, who began the project but had to step away and relinquish control. At long last, the mythical Snyder Cut is on the horizon, due to hit Warner’s premier streaming service HBO Max as a miniseries of four 1-hour episodes in 2021. And according to a new blog post from a WB executive, that release date may be closer than you think.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar wrote the following in a blog post published today about the future of HBO Max:

And on the subject of HBO Max, there are so many amazing HBO original series and Max originals I’m excited about. The Tiger Woods HBO documentary arriving in January is incredible. And this little thing called Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming in a few months as well :blush:. Oh, and the return of Succession and the highly-anticipated Friends Reunion. We also have a great new crime drama coming called No Sudden Move from Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Steven Soderbergh. And then there is Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet. Plus, the new Gossip Girl, which I think is going to make so many fans go crazy (in a good way). And…ok, I’ll stop there, but I have only scratched the surface in terms of the new releases HBO Max has in store. Maybe I should do another post on the bonkers library of movies and series on HBO Max?

Image via Warner Bros.

There’s a ton of information to digest there, but right away we noticed that Kilar just very coyly revealed a release window for Zack Snyder's Justice League, promising the highly-anticipated project “in a few months.” This comes hot off the heels of the industry-shattering news that WB plans to release its entire slate of blockbuster films in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, including Dune and The Matrix 4. Comic book and sci-fi nerds around the globe are smashing that subscribe button as we speak.

So what does “in a few months” mean? Well, we know that Snyder has been hard at work on the project since at least its official announcement in May of this year, doing post-production work and even some additional filming in September of this year to complete his vision of the movie. (Although Snyder has confirmed that the reshoots will only amount to about 4 minutes of new footage.) It’s likely the movie is close to finished, which means it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect it sometime in the spring. Considering Kilar’s comment, I’m going to peg Zack Snyder’s Justice League (and bear in mind this is pure speculation based only on what we already know about the project) to hit HBO Max sometime in April 2021. If you haven't seen the trailer, it's worth a look, as it contains a good amount of never-before-seen footage.

The huge announcements made by Warner Bros. today indicate that the studio is going all-in on HBO Max, suddenly making the platform a serious streaming contender to giants like Netflix and Disney+. Right now, the question isn’t whether or not the other major studios will follow suit, but when. Click here to check out a slate of new logos for all of the blockbuster titles coming to HBO Max in 2021.

