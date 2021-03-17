Zack Snyder leaves us wondering what could have been once again. In a revealing video interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder opened up about his next big release, Zack Snyder’s Justice League. During the interview, Snyder opened up about his plans for a Ryan Reynolds cameo that never happened and teased that more than one Green Lantern would have appeared in the Snyder Cut. Though many fans speculated Reynolds would cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League back in February, the rumors were quickly debunked when Snyder revealed on Twitter that the cameo was instead Martian Manhunter.

Reynolds appeared as Hal Jordan in 2011’s Green Lantern, and considering the character is part of the original Justice League line-up (in addition to being established in the DCEU), it makes sense Snyder would have considered putting him in Zack Snyder's Justice League. When asked by THR whether Snyder ever considered getting Reynolds behind a green screen to make a cameo, the director shared, "There was another idea I had for the Green Lantern that wasn't Ryan, and so I thought that if we had gone down this path of Green Lantern, I would have had to have Ryan as the additional Lantern."

Whether the Green Lanterns eventually come into the DCEU remains to be seen. Until then, Reynolds has revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that he is watching the full Green Lantern movie for the first time in preparation for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Despite the film being eleven years old, Reynolds reminded the world this week that he's never actually seen the full version of 2011's Green Lantern — only a late-stage rough cut of the film. If we can't have Green Lantern in our Snyder Cut, as least we can rest easy knowing our Green Lantern pre-gamed for the Snyder Cut's release in style.

You can watch the Green Lantern-free Zack Snyder's Justice League when it debuts on HBO Max on March 18.

