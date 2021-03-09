As we gear up closer to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we’re getting even more looks at characters like Darkseid, Deathstroke, and Joker. In a teaser released originally on Twitch before making its way to YouTube (on channels like this one), we get to see Darkseid talking about the worlds he has destroyed in his quest for power with glimpses of Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke and more of Jared Leto’s Joker.

Getting a deeper look at Darkseid and his true intentions against the Justice League is exciting, especially since the Mother Box storyline of Justice League was disjointed. This was a big part of the problems with 2017's Justice League; it felt like...well, a mess. This teaser for Darkseid sets the tone in a way that the entire first movie was lacking. He’s one of the number one villains in comic book history and getting to see his journey to fighting the Justice League this time around is surely going to be different.

We also got another look at Deathstroke and Joker. Seemingly working together in the clip, Deathstroke is standing next to Joker as he’s laughing at his own calling card. Does this mean that the Justice League enlist the help of their villains to take on Darkseid? Possibly but it’s nice to see Manganiello’s Deathstroke have his time.

This new look at Darkseid, Deathstroke, and Joker follows on the heels of the more fleshed-out looks at our favorite heroes in recent days. The release of Wonder Woman’s poster today for International Women’s Day and the posters for Aquaman, The Flash, Batman, and Superman have set the tone for how different Snyder’s look at Justice League is going to be. We’re still waiting for a deeper look at Ray Fisher’s Cyborg and how he will be used.

All four hours of the Snyder Cut are coming to HBO Max on March 18. It’s been a long time coming for fans of the DCEU and getting to see where the Justice League goes in Zack Snyder’s vision is going to be the talk of the internet either way.

