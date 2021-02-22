Update, September 22: Less than a day has gone by and already one of our theories about which hero will be revealed in director Zack Snyder's new Justice League cut has been shot down. On Monday afternoon, Ryan Reynolds hopped on Twitter to respond to those fans voicing a hope for his Green Lantern to appear in The Snyder Cut. Reynolds simultaneously confirmed he was a no-go for Zack Snyder's Justice League and that there was no chance of him reprising his version of Hal Jordan, tweeting, "It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another [Green Lantern]? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer."

Well, we still have Martian Manhunter.

Previously: An information-packed profile about Zack Snyder's Justice League includes the promise that a new DC hero will be introduced. The profile arrives just a few weeks ahead of Zack Snyder's Justice League premiering on HBO Max on March 18. On Valentine's Day, Snyder shared the official trailer for his version of Justice League. The trailer teased all of the new-to-the-Snyder-Cut footage fans would be able to enjoy in the R-rated four-hour movie and even featured a moment pulled straight out of today's meme culture.

On Monday, a Vanity Fair profile about Snyder's efforts to make his version of Justice League and bring it to HBO Max was published. The profile is a juicy one, packed to the brim with new information about Snyder's long creative journey and the personal toll making this movie took on him and his wife, producer Deborah Snyder. Among the most exciting sections of the profile is a paragraph dedicated to running down what has been added or tweaked to Snyder's Justice League cut.

In this portion of the report, Vanity Fair notes, in part, "[Snyder] has put Superman in a sleek black suit instead of the iconic blue and red. He's added the Joker (Jared Leto). He has reshot the ending with a hero cameo that will blow hardcore fans' minds. In what may be a divisive move, he’s also presenting the movie in the boxy 4:3 format rather than wide-screen so that one day it can be watched on IMAX screens."

The part that jumps out here — "He has reshot the ending with a hero cameo that will blow hardcore fans' minds" — is also the part that raises some big questions. Perhaps the biggest and most pressing question of all is: Who could this hero cameo be? But also, if Snyder re-shot the ending, then is this hero cameo the only thing that has changed? Or has Snyder taken some liberties tweaking it further since Zack Snyder's Justice League doesn't have to abide by the canon DCEU timeline?

It would be tempting to place a big bet on Green Lantern showing up at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Green Lantern is a key member of the Justice League in the comics after all. It would be fun to get a fresh look at Ryan Reynolds' at Green Lantern (no substitutes allowed). Plus, it would mean we could finally get Green Lantern back into the DCEU in a legit way.

Instead, it's highly likely that the "hero cameo" Vanity Fair is referring to here is Martian Manhunter, who will be played by Harry Lennix in the Snyder Cut. Lennix confirmed his involvement in the new Justice League with Collider back in January. At the time, Lennix not only confirmed he would be in the new Justice League, but also confirmed that his Man of Steel character General Swanwick is, in fact, J'onn J'onzz.

Now, if this "hero cameo" is neither of these guesses and it ends up being an entirely different character, there's a good chance DCEU fans will lose their minds — and I say that in the nicest way possible. I'm not opposed to a good surprise every once in a while. And hey, if Snyder is taking liberties, why not swing for the fences and introduce a completely new character?

