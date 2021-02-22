Robin Wright has already made a pretty big impression behind the lens courtesy of her work on House of Cards, but she recently hit another major milestone as a director - making her feature directorial debut with the film Land. With the movie due out on PVOD on March 5th, Wright took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to celebrate that achievement and as much of her filmography as we could cover in 30 minutes.

We’ll have the full conversation for you closer to Land’s PVOD debut, but while you wait, how about a clip pertaining to one of the hottest upcoming releases? Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Three years after Justice League hit theaters, Snyder’s rendition of the film will finally be made available on HBO Max. There’s a lot I’m mighty curious to see in this cut of the film; how Jared Leto’s Joker is incorporated, the Darkseid of it all, Superman’s laser eyes and then some. But really, the part of this that fascinates me most is the fact that we’re getting two different visions of a big budget franchise film. When does that ever happen?

Image via Zack Snyder

Given the fact that now Wright is jumping into feature filmmaking as a director herself, I opted to ask her what she thinks the value is of getting another version of a film that was already released in theaters. Here’s what she said:

“I don’t know enough about that situation. I never saw Justice League. I don’t even know if we got cut out of it. What I do think I know, maybe I have the news incorrect, but I think the film because the director had a tragedy happen in his personal life, which we know, right? And they basically, I think, took the film away from him. I could have that wrong. And I have to say, with what little I know, if this is that director’s vision again and if this was the story that was signed off on, and he’s finally able to bring that to fruition, power to him.”

RELATED: ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Be Available to Watch Worldwide on March 18th

Given what was revealed in Vanity Fair’s piece earlier today, Wright seems to be right on the money with that rundown. Here’s how Anthony Breznican put it in the piece:

“Their daughter’s death was the reason the Snyders walked away from Justice League, realizing their fight and spirit was needed at home, with their other children, and with each other, rather than in a losing battle with a powerful studio. Now she is the main reason he decided to come back.”

Come March 18th, we’ll finally get to see Snyder’s Justice League, which Snyder says will end with a title card for his daughter, “For Autumn.”

Image via Warner Bros.

If you’d like to hear more from Wright on her journey from Princess Bride to feature filmmaker, stay tuned because we’ll have more clips from the conversation coming soon leading up to the release of her full episode of Collider Ladies Night on March 5th, just in time for Land hitting PVOD.

KEEP READING: Warner Bros. Initially Just Wanted to Release Zack Snyder’s Unfinished Cut of ‘Justice League’

Share Share Tweet Email

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Will Include a Major Character Reveal — Who Could It Be? We have a few guesses.