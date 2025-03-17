This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The American MonsterVerse has seen its fair share of memorable showdowns in the last decade. Since Godzilla’s second attempt in the States was a major success on the big screen in 2014, this epic shared universe has blazed on with film sequels, TV shows, merchandise and a fun DC Comics crossover. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong was a hit for both Legendary Comics and DC when it debuted in late 2023. So much so, the limited series is getting a sequel, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 later this year. Now, just ahead of its summer release, fans are getting their first monstrous preview of the upcoming comic rematch.

Courtesy of Comicbook.com, the follow-up will continue where the first story left off with Task Force X, aka “The Suicide Squad”, their own Titan hybrids that director Amanda Waller intends to use in future monster-centric attacks. The Justice League are understandably skeptical and plan on putting a stop to Waller’s latest project. They set their sights on “Legendary Earth”, the home of Godzilla and Kong, for help. This is all the while, the Legion of Doom has “unlocked a portal to another dimension” to make matters much worse for our favorite DC Heroes. The sequel once again comes from writer Brian Buccellato, artist Christian Duce and colorist Luis Guerrero.