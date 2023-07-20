San Diego Comic Con is fully underway this weekend and there are going to be a ton of major comic announcements throughout the four-day event. First up on Thursday was DC Comics who announced that an epic battle between Legendary’s MonsteVerse and the DC Universe will hit store shelves this Fall. The series will be a collaboration with DC, Legendary Comics, and Toho International. It will be written by Brian Buccellato who has worked on series like The Flash, Injustice, and Detective Comics while Christian Duce of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point fame will be providing the art.

The seven issue event series titled Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong “starts as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the MonsterVerse emerging on DC’s Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction!” When talking about the exciting series DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee said, “As a comics fan—there’s nothing more fun and exciting than exploring those amazing ‘What If’ situations that come up when fandoms cross streams!” He continued on saying, “In this case, it’s a matchup of the world’s greatest Super Heroes in the Justice League who take on not only the King of the Monsters—Godzilla—but the mighty Kong himself! It’s a crossover no-holds-barred battle, decades in the making, and no bona fide comics fan will want to miss it!” Robert Napton, Senior Vice President and Publisher at Legendary Comics, would add to that saying:

“There have been a couple of classic crossovers since I started reading comics: Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, The Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans—and we hope Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong joins that list of unforgettable meetings.” He would finish, “I am grateful to everyone at DC, Legendary Entertainment, and Toho International for the passionate support we received to have these worlds collide!”

Buccellato would close out the announcement praising the project:

I’ve had the good fortune to write most of the legendary DC Super Heroes before—from my time on The Flash, Detective Comics, and Injustice. This time I get to build something way larger-than-life using all the toys in two different sandboxes. It’s such a thrill to tear open both the DC Universe and Legendary’s Monsterverse for this dream project.Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero are perfect partners in this oversize endeavor. Christian has been masterful in his navigating the story’s enormous scope in terms of character moments, rampaging monsters, and big superhero action. And Luis’s stunning palette and rendering are an amazing complement to Christian’s art.”

DC and the MonsterVerse’s Cinematic Success

While DC has had a run of box office bombs lately, both franchises have been some of the most successful in the modern Hollywood landscape. Films like Wonder Woman, Joker, Shazam!, and The Batman has been among the best films of the superhero genre while Legendary’s MonsterVerse remains a box office draw. Starting in 2014, Godzilla reintroduced the classic Toho monster in grand fashion to American audiences before grossing a massive $529 million worldwide. From there Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong have continued to give moviegoers fun epic monster battles. The latter of which was the first major box office hit coming out of the pandemic making $470 million worldwide in 2021 despite WB releasing the film day and date with HBO Max. That gave the monster franchise new life as another sequel is on the way titled in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire coming in March 2024. Also, the Netflix animated series Skull Island just premiered its first season this past June and the universe’s first live-action series Godzilla and the Titans is debuting on Apple TV+ in the near future.

When Does Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong Release?

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong will hold over MonsterVerse fans till then as issue #1 release on October 17, 2023. The first issue humorously opens up with Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s day off being interrupted when Metropolis gets destroyed by Godzilla. It’s just another normal day in the life of our favorite DC heroes. You can preview the first issue for the monster-size crossover down below.

