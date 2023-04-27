While DC fans are anxiously waiting for The Flash and James Gunn’s new vision for the DCU, Warner Brothers has been keeping fans busy with their great lineup of animated films. This includes the newly dubbed “Tomorrowverse” which was started with 2020’s Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Now DC has announced the star-studded voice cast for the next film in this continuity, Justice League: Warworld.

Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, the film will see the return of Jensen Ackles as Batman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman, and Darren Criss as Superman. Warworld will also include Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as Old Man, Roger C. Cross as Machiste, Brett Dalton as Bat Lash, Trevor Duvall as Drifter, John DiMaggio as Lobo, and Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul. Rounding out the cast is Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, Rachel Kimsey as Mariah Romanova, David Lodge as Sheriff, Damian O’Hare as Deimos, and Teddy Sears as Warlord.

What’s Warworld About?

The official synopsis reads as follows. “Until now, the Justice League has been a loose association of superpowered individuals. But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.” While this appears not to be based on any one story, the planet Warworld has deep ties to the DCU and Superman. It has appeared in many iterations of DC including the critically acclaimed Justice League animated series. The Dreadful Mongul is usually the leader of this deadly game, and it sounds like members of the Justice League will be pitted against one another.

The “Tomorrowverse” So Far

While the DCU on the big screen has been very shaky to put it nicely, the animated projects featuring Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman have been much beloved. Especially lately with the introduction of the “Tomorrowverse” which is made up of Man of Tomorrow, Justice Society: World War II, Batman: The Long Halloween, Green Lantern: Beware My Power, and Legion of Super-Heroes. Warworld will be the sixth entry in this universe. It’s been a series full of creative animation, fun action, and actors like Ackles and Criss have done a great job in their respective roles.

When Does Warworld Release?

Justice League: Warworld doesn’t have a set release date yet, but it does plan to debut sometime in the Summer of 2023. Most likely close to Comic Con in July. Warworld is directed by Legion of Super-Heroes’ Jeff Wamester from a script from Jeremy Adams. While DC fans wait for a trailer, you can view the trailer for Legion of Super-Heroes down below.