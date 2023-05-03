The live-action DC universe has been in a transition period as fans wait for The Flash and James Gunn’s grand vision for the DCU to come to fruition. However, over the last decade, what has united many comic book readers has been DC’s animated universe of films. Now the latest film in the line, Justice League: Warworld, has been given an R-rating.

The edgy rating is pretty straightforward with the only reason given being “some bloody violence.” The animated DCU has loved getting its hands dirty for a while now as Warworld is the 13th R-rated animated film for the brand. This includes Batman: The Killing Joke, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, Justice League Dark, and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. This is also the second R-rated film in the “Tomorrowverse” continuity that was started with 2020’s Superman: Man of Tomorrow — with Batman: The Long Halloween - Part 2 being the other film. While it’s hard to expect Warworld to get any bloodier than Apokolips War which was DC’s own messed-up Avengers: Endgame-style story, the source material definitely has the potential to warrant such a rating.

What’s Justice League: Warworld About?

The story of Warworld will see the Justice League in a classic comic scenario of being kidnapped and transported to the brutal title planet that's known for its gladiatorial combat. Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman must unite to form a resistance and lead the entire planet to freedom. This was something that was teased in the post-credit scene in the last film Legion of Super-Heroes. While this film’s not based on any specific DC storyline, Warworld, and the dreaded Mongal are major cornerstones in the universe. Outside the comics, the planet has appeared in many TV shows, movies, and games including the iconic Justice League animated series. Also, given that this is centered around Warworld, DC fans should expect our favorite heroes to be forced to fight each other at some point in the film.

Image via DC

RELATED: Here's How DC Got Michael Keaton Back as Batman in 'The Flash'

When Will Justice League: Warworld Be Released?

There’s no confirmed release date for Justice League: Warworld yet, but the film is expected to debut sometime this summer. It’s safe to assume the movie will arrive around San Diego Comic-Con which takes place at the end of July. Warworld will star Jensen Ackles, Stana Katic, Darren Criss, Ike Amadi, Troy Baker, Matt Bomer, and Frank Grillo. You can read about the full cast listing here. The film was directed by Legion of Super-Heroes’ Jeff Wamester from a screenplay by Supernatural’s Jeremy Adams. While DC fans wait for more information about Warworld’s bloody antics, you can view the trailer for Legion of Super-Heroes down below.