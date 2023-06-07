Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman will once again team up in a new animated movie. A new trailer has been released for the film Justice League: Warworld, the latest installment in Warner Bros. Animation's DC Universe Animated Original Movies line. It is scheduled to be released digitally and on Blu-ray this summer.

The trailer shows the three heroes on three different worlds, which are all set in different time periods. Wonder Woman (Stana Katic) is shown in a world set in the old west. She also meets the DC Comics character Jonah Hex (Troy Baker). Superman (Darren Criss) is shown as Clark Kent in a film noir-style world. Clark is shown working with police to stop a group of attacking aliens. Batman (Jensen Ackles) is shown in a world set in an ancient time, filled with monsters. The Dark Knight is shown in a new costume that looks more like gladiator armor than a super suit. Instead of relying on his gadgets, Batman is shown fighting with a sword. The trailer concludes with the trio being told that they are on Warworld, a planet that thrives on brutal gladiatorial combat.

In the film, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman must bring together a resistance that is able to free the entire planet. The brutal planet was previously featured in the Justice League animated series. In the two-part episode "War World," Superman (George Newbern) was captured and forced into fighting for the planet's entertainment by the alien Mongul (Eric Roberts). Before Superman was captured, the combat champion of the planet was the alien Draaga (William Smith).

Justice League: Warworld is Part of a Shared DC Universe

Justice League: Warworld is the latest installment in the animated universe known as the Tomorrowverse. The universe was kicked-off with 2020's Superman: Man of Tomorrow, which introduced Criss' version of Superman. Ackles' version of Batman was introduced in the two-part 2021 film Batman: The Long Halloween, which was based on the iconic comic book series by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale.

Katic previously voiced Wonder Woman in the Tomorrowverse film Justice Society: World War II. However, it was later revealed that the Wonder Woman in that film was from Earth-2. Although this will be the first Justice League movie set in the universe, there have already been some crossovers. At the end of Batman: The Long Halloween, Green Arrow and the Flash went to Wayne Manor to find Batman. Both Batman and Superman appeared in the previous Tomorrowverse film Legion of Super-Heroes.

Justice League: Warworld is scheduled to be released digitally and on Blu-ray this summer. In the meantime, check out the new trailer for the film below: