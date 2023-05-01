Director Zack Snyder’s Justice League holds a special place in fans’ hearts. The director’s cut gave fans a taste of the dark side of DC and has been a constant enigma that keeps enticing them more. With the release of the feature on Max in 2021, fans were happy to see Snyder’s original vision come to life, but it also left them with some mysteries. At the recent SnyderCon, the director took to the stage after the screening of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to answer fans’ questions and explained the reason behind the epic epilogue scene featuring Jared Leto’s Joker.

At the end of the Snyder Cut, we see a dystopian future where Darseid is ruling the earth and after Louis Lane’s death, Superman has gone rogue. Batman leads a team comprising both heroes and villains that includes Mera, Cyborg, Flash, Deathstroke, and the Joker. Speaking of why Bruce made a truce with the clown prince, Snyder revealed, "Our theory is that [the Joker is] the one who knows where the Kryptonite, what shards of Kryptonite exist." Adding that Joker only wanted to make Batman’s life more difficult in sinister ways, he said,

"He has that information. And so he's being carried... He has basically made a deal with Batman. 'Don't kill me, and I'll show you. I'll get you a tool to fight Superman.' And so [Batman] is kind of stuck with him, in that way. If he kills him, or gets rid of him, then he's screwed himself."

While it would have been intriguing to see Batman and Joker working together, sadly, Snyder and DC have parted ways for good. The upcoming The Flash movie will mark the end of the DCEU and will pave the path for co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe starting with the first chapter Gods and Monsters.

The Fate of The Flash and Aquaman 2

The change of regime at Warner Bros has ushered in new times for its comic book movies. While Gunn and Safran have a roadmap for the next decade there are still movies pending from a few characters. After the announcement of the new plans, Zachry Levi-led Shazam! Fury of the Gods suffered at the box office for several reasons. The new management is quite optimistic about The Flash, screening it at the recently concluded CinemanCon, and with Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be the final movie from Snyder’s original roster, it’ll be interesting to see how both the features fare.

