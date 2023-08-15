Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Justified: City Primeval.

In "You Good?", the latest episode of Justified: City Primeval, Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) continues his investigation into the murder of Judge Alvin Guy (Keith David), despite already knowing who's the culprit: the Oklahoma Wildman, Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook). He lacks evidence for an arrest, though, and has the idea of reaching out to the person who arrested Mansell back in 2017, Detective Raymond Cruz (Paul Calderón). Only, as things can't be easy for Raylan, Cruz has proven difficult to track down, but they finally meet and have a haunting chat at a bar at the end of the episode. The conversation itself is already a lot to unpack and shows that there's more to Cruz as a character here — a lot more.

Who Is Detective Raymond Cruz?

For those who paid attention, the name of Raymond Cruz is nothing new. He was mentioned in City Primeval's second episode, appropriately called "The Oklahoma Wildman." We get to see him at the beginning when, in 2017, Detroit police break into the motel room Clement Mansell is with his girlfriend and partner in crime, Sandy Stanton (Adelaide Clemens). As Mansell enters the police car, he tells the cop in the passenger seat that they "could've just knocked." The cop, none other than Cruz himself, answers: "This is me knocking." A while later in that same episode, but now in the present, Detective Wendell Robinson (Victor Williams) tells Raylan all about Cruz and how he retired after he "had enough."

Raymond Cruz is, in fact, the original protagonist of City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the Elmore Leonard novel that inspired the Justified revival. The premise is pretty much the same, with a few differences. While some of the lines and dialogue in the series are reproduced verbatim from the novel, Mansell and Cruz have a sort of special relationship. The series does a great job of showing Mansell as an unhinged angry man, someone who enjoys killing and does bad things just because, and that's true for his novel counterpart, a sort of Joker-like character who thrives on chaos. In the novel, he finds his match in Cruz, and suddenly what starts as a murder investigation grows into an urban Western dispute between two angry men.

What's interesting about their beef is how diametrically opposed Cruz and Mansell really are, while being similar in terms of attitude and temper. Cruz is the lawman who has to play by the book even though he knows his adversary is evil and has eluded prison for a long time (in the novel, Mansell is never arrested as he is in the series). Mansell, on the other hand, never plays fair despite showing a certain respect for Cruz. Eventually, the two of them agree on a duel to put an end to it, but even so, Mansell tries to shoot Cruz a few times even though they have agreed that it would all come down to their face-off.

Raymond Cruz’s ‘Justified: City Primeval’ a Nod to Other Elmore Leonard Adaptations

Justified is one of the best television series to come out in the 2010s, and it's known to also be one of the best works adapting an Elmore Leonard work, the novel Fire in the Hole. It's hardly the first, though. Leonard has had plenty of his novels see their way to the movies, too, including Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown in 1997 and, more important here, Steven Soderbergh's Out of Sight in 1998. The latter stars George Clooney as con man Jack Foley and Jennifer Lopez as U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco, and the two keep running after each other until Foley attempts a last robbery that finally settles their score.

In Out of Sight, the plot wanders from California to Florida, until it eventually reaches Detroit, which is no accident. As she goes to Michigan after Foley, Sisco contacts a detective she knows in Detroit police, none other than Raymond Cruz himself — and played by Calderón, too. He helps her work out the case around Detroit and, although she's the one to make the arrest, he gets to bring Foley in after a true bloodbath that's just as funny as it is violent (which is typical Soderbergh).

Even funnier than the very same Raymond Cruz appearing in Justified: City Primeval is the fact that Raylan Givens has also worked with Karen Sisco before, but not the same as Cruz. In Season 3 of the original Justified series, Raylan partners up with one Karen Goodall (Carla Gugino), who only doesn't carry the last name "Sisco" because FX didn't have the rights to the character. For all intents and purposes, though, Goodall and Sisco are pretty much the same, especially given that, in 2003, Gugino starred as Sisco in the short-lived ABC series Karen Sisco. So one could argue that Raymond Cruz's appearance in the City Primeval series is a sort of full-circle moment for the works of Elmore Leonard.

Raymond Cruz and Raylan Givens Are Not So Different From One Another

Cruz meets Raylan at a bar after his ex-wife Mary Alice (Penelope Walker) lets him know that the U.S. Marshal and Detective Wendell have shown up at her house looking for him. The description Wendell gave Raylan about Cruz in "The Oklahoma Wildman" turns out to be spot on, as Cruz seems every bit like someone who's had enough after a life of going after bad guys. He isn't much help to Raylan when it comes to finding Clement Mansell and is even surprised the guy actually served time for his 2017 crimes, but there's some insight into the kind of criminal Mansell is.

As the two lawmen talk, Cruz tells Raylan a story about a case he had that's similar to Raylan and Mansell. He used to go after a criminal named Freddy Keck, who also had no rhyme or reason for most of his crimes, but kept provoking him to play a game of cat-and-mouse as if enjoying the whole thing. One day, Freddy shows up at Cruz's house to have a drink, only to get shot as Cruz mistakes a bottle opener he had on his hand for a gun. After finishing the story, Cruz states that he sleeps "just like a baby."

The idea of Raylan being the main character in a story that isn't even his is something that may feel weird for Justified fans, but his conversation with Raymond Cruz sheds some light on why it works. The conclusion is that both Raylan and Cruz are typical angry men who take out their rage at the criminals they chase. When they meet criminals like them, they are forced to confront who they are, too. For Cruz, it eventually led him to quit the force, but he's clearly still bitter about it. The moment feels like a foreshadowing of what may happen at the end of Raylan and Mansell's path, as the two of them have a sort of "unstoppable force meeting an immovable object" quality to their rivalry.

