We are weeks away from the premiere of FX’s Justified: City Primeval and return of Timothy Olyphant as deputy US Marshall Raylan Givens. The series is set fifteen years after the conclusion of the events of the original series and sees Raylan settled in Detroit with new responsibilities and faces around him but the same savage attitude. A series of new tweets by the official Twitter handle of the series introduced us to many pivotal faces as well as teased the danger Raylan will find himself in.

Raylan Given is challenged by his new nemesis for a shootout in the streets in his introductory video. After 15 years, Raylan knows the road ahead of him is much shorter than the road behind him. He seems to be wiser but tired compared to his previous appearances, but still he’s got no tolerance for criminals. Raylan’s arch nemesis Clement Mansel is played by Boyd Holbrook. Clement aka The Oklahoma Wildman is a violent, sociopath who's already made a fool of Detroit Police once and is at it again. The tension between him and Raylan can be cut with a knife in the new clip as the two men come face to face.

Clement’s partner in crime is his lawyer Carloyn Wilder, who helps protect him from the law. Played by Aunjanue Ellis, Carolyn has her own ulterior motive which is to rise in the criminal underbelly of Detroit. The series will see Raylan, Clement, and Carloyn set on a collision course to see who makes it out of City Primeval alive.

Image via FX

Who Else is in Justified: City Primeval?

Adelaide Clemens plays Sandy, Clement's girlfriend who seems to be his emotional axis in the series but the character seems to have some cards up her sleeve. Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian Olyphant plays his daughter, Willa Givens in the upcoming series. By the looks of the clip the duo has amazing banter going on as Willa seems to take on his father’s personality. One of the focuses of the series is the relationship between Raylan and his teenage daughter as he tries to raise and protect her in the new criminal city.

And what’s a good cop show without some interesting fellow officers, Marin Ireland plays Maureen Downey who is a good cop as well as juggles those responsibilities with being a wife and a mother. Victor Williams plays Detroit Police Department detective Wendell Robison, he comes across a witty, spontaneous, and has low tolerance for bullshit, making him a perfect match for Raylan to work with. Broadway actor Norbert Leo Butz plays Norbert Beryl plays a homicide cop who is possibly the best in town if only he can keep his ego in check! Furthermore, Vondie Curtis Hall plays Marcus “Sweety” Sweeton, a bar owner who seems to be against Boyd.

Justified: City Primeval premieres July 18.