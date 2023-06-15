It’s been a minute since we last saw Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) in an action-packed shootout. The fan-favorite US Marshall will continue to serve his personal brand of justice in Detroit with the upcoming series Justified: City Primeval. He is in a new city in a different phase of life but Raylan’s killer attitude stays intact. We got the first glimpse of this new version of the character in a new tease released by the series’ official Twitter account.

The brief clip gives us a good look at Raylan’s nemesis Clement Mansel aka The Oklahoma Wildman, played by Boyd Holbrook. He’s introduced as someone who’s a “killer and enjoys it.” Several following clips show us how brutal he actually is. Clement Mensel looks more menacing than any enemy Raylan has faced before. The clip builds the hype as Raylan tells him, “You want a shooting match, let’s go,” well we all know how that turns out.

What to Expect from Justified: City Primeval

While the original series was based on Elmore Leonard’s short story Fire in the Hole, the upcoming feature adapts City Primeval. The story sees him in a different phase of life, it has been 15 years since he left Kentucky and is now living in Miami, focusing on being a good father to his teenage daughter. The previously released trailer showed us that Clement is the kind of adversary, who will go to any length to hurt Raylan and is seen befriending his daughter. And stopping him can be a matter of life and death.

"If you're bringing Raylan back, you put him up against a really, really bad guy who doesn't have any problem killing people, because Raylan could die," co-showrunner Dave Andron previously revealed about Clement. Well, Holdbrook’s violent sociopath isn’t the only foe that Raylan is facing in the upcoming series as he also will deal with his formidable defense attorney, Carolyn Wilder, played by Aunjanue Ellis, who has own ulterior motives. Stakes will be high when the three start walking on a collision course, with no guarantee of survival.

The series is co-showrun and developed by Andron and Michael Dinner, who also directs. Along with the aforementioned cast the miniseries also stars, Vivian Olyphant as Raylan’s daughter Willa Givens, Adelaide Clemens as Sandy, Vondie Curtis Hall as Sweety, Marin Ireland as Maureen, Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert, Victor Williams as Wendell, and Ravi Patel as Rick Newley.

Justified: City Primeval is set to premiere on July 18 on FX. You can check out the new clip below: