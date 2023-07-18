The man with the hat is back! Raylan Givens is starting his second run in FX’s Justified: City Primeval. It has been over a decade since our favorite Deputy US Marshall executed his personal brand of justice and fans are eager to see him back in action. But this time around he’s in a new city, fulfilling additional roles. The Raylan we remembered was a son, a lawman, and an ex-husband, in the new series he’s also a father to a teenage daughter, which is conflicting enough.

To tease the fans further FX released the first five minutes of the series which introduces Raylan (Timothy Olyphant), his daughter Willa (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian Olyphant), and the big bad of the series Clement Mansell aka Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holdbrook). The opening shot takes us directly on the road with Raylan and Willa and gives us a taste of their chemistry. Willa is much like her father and is able to call out his bullshit, unflinchingly. It’s amazing to see this new side of Raylan as he keeps his cool even when she’s rolling her eyes at him.

What Is Justified: City Primeval About?

The new series is based on Elmore Leonard’s short story City Primeval but swaps its protagonist homicide detective Raymond Cruz with Raylan Givens. Tonally and character-wise neither the series nor Olyphant has skipped a beat. It feels like the same world with an array of new faces and a new big bad. The initial reactions to the series have been quite positive which has fans further hyped up.

Justified: City Primeval will see Raylan executing his unique brand of Justice in a new place, Detroit. We follow him as he balances fatherhood with being a lawman and crosses paths with Clement and his formidable lawyer Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis). As the three go on a collision course, the stakes are high as only one person can come alive out of it. Also joining the cast are Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Ravi Patel. The miniseries is developed by showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, who also directs.

Justified: City Primeval debuts on July 18. You can check out the first five minutes below: