During the Oscar night buzz that saw Everything Everywhere All at Once win, well, everything, FX quietly dropped a new sizzle reel hyping up its many new series arriving in the near future. Among the footage in the reel was a long-awaited first look at Justified: City Primeval, the western revival series that returns to the world of the late novelist Elmore Leonard with Timothy Olyphant slated to don the stetson of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens once more. This first look at the series sees Olyphant back in action as the calm, cool marshal and leaves hope that a premiere date and full trailer could be coming soon.

The short clip comes up in the middle of the reel and kicks off with a stunning, eerie look at the city skyline with a green hue to the sky. An explosion heralds in Givens who's ready to play this game again after eight years away. We get a clear look at the man himself in his famous hat, promising everyone, "This oughta be good," before he dispenses some justice the hard way in the shadowy streets of the titular City Primeval. Givens isn't the only star of the show here, as we also get a brief glimpse of Boyd Holbrook looking menacing and a bit crazy as The Oklahoma Wildman Clement Mansell.

City Primeval follows up with an older Givens who has left Kentucky for Miami as he juggles his responsibilities as a U.S. Marshal with fathering his 15-year-old daughter (Vivian Olyphant). On a Florida highway, however, he has a chance encounter that leads him to Detroit and into the path of Mansell who has managed to elude the Motor City police for some time now. Also in the mix is Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue), Mansell's lawyer and a tough Detroit native trying to further her own ends with a crook as her client and the cops breathing down her neck. The series draws from Leonard's book City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit along with some details from his novella Fire in the Hole.

Also joining Olyphant in his first rodeo since the original Justified ended in 2015 are Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, and Victor Williams. Dave Andron and Michael Dinner lead the creative team as showrunners and writers while joining Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Taylor Elmore, Chris Provenzano, and Leonard's son Peter Leonard as executive producers.

City Primeval Could Be the Start of a New Life for Justified

Showrunners Andron and Dinner are hoping to give City Primeval a new feel while still remaining faithful to the work of both Leonard and Yost, who created the original Justified. Olyphant, for his part, is eager for the series to tell more stories beyond the revival, especially with the team FX has involved. "I didn’t have any concerns," he said at the show's TCA session. "I love [executive producers Yost, Dinner, Dave Andron, Peter Leonard, and Sarah Timberman]. I thought as long as we were still in the Elmore Leonard world, and the Graham Yost world that the two of them created, I just thought I’d be there for it.”

There's still no release date for Justified: City Primeval, but the footage's arrival could mean a date is coming soon. In the meantime, check out the full sizzle reel below including looks at Great Expectations, Class of '09, Dear Mama, and more below.