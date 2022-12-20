Fans can thank Quentin Tarantino for the return of Raylan Givens on next year's miniseries Justified: City Primeval. A conversation with Timothy Olyphant about Elmore Leonard on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led to the FX series revival.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner detail how they were considering adapting Leonard's 1980 novel City Primeval as a separate project when they received a call from Olyphant. "[O]ne day the phone rang, and it was Tim Olyphant who said, 'I've been sitting on the set with Quentin, and we were talking about this book, City Primeval. We thought it would make a great year of Justified.' So we started kicking around the idea, and FX was into it." Tarantino is a noted fan of Leonard's crime novels, and adapted one of them, 1992's Rum Punch, into his 1997 feature Jackie Brown; at one point he was also set to direct some of City Primeval's episodes, but has since departed the project.

City Primeval was Leonard's first novel set in his native Detroit, and has been the subject of a number of other attempts to adapt the tale of psychotic outlaw Clement Mansell, the "Oklahoma Wildman", and his chaotic rampage through the Motor City. Legendary director Sam Peckinpah was interested in adapting it in his later years, and Tarantino himself was interested in filming it. For the miniseries, the novel's protagonist, Detroit homicide detective Raymond Cruz, will be replaced by Justified's protagonist Raylan Givens. Though Givens was not a character in the City Primeval novel, he appeared in the novels Pronto and Riding the Rap, as well as the short story Fire in the Hole, which served as the basis for Justified, introducing Givens' nemesis Boyd Crowder. Justified ran for six seasons on FX, coming to a conclusion in 2015.

In addition to Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval stars Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, and Vivian Olyphant, Timothy Olyphant's daughter, as Givens' daughter. Andron teases that a "few old friends" from Justified will turn up, as well. Much of the Justified production team will return including Graham Yost who will serve as executive producer; while Dinner and Andron will co-write, executive produce, and serve as co-showrunners. Chris Provenzano, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly of Timberman-Beverly, VJ Boyd, and Taylor Elmore will executive produce, as will Peter Leonard of the Elmore Leonard Estate. Walter Mosely and Ingrid Escajeda will serve as consulting producers. Eisa Davis will produce

Justified: City Primeval will premiere on FX in the summer of 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.