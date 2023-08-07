Fans of Justified are finally eating again after some eight years, with Justified: City Primeval bringing back everyone's favorite angry lawman, U.S. Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant). Although good, however, the new show is still lacking that Justified thrill that got all of us hooked on the original series. For six seasons, we've watched Raylan shoot his way through Harlan County while revisiting some of his past traumas, and we genuinely thought we'd get more of that with City Primeval, just in a different setting, but, so far, it's been mostly a letdown.

While there are people who refer to it as if it were Season 7 of Justified, City Primeval really doesn't work like that. To their credit, showrunner Michael Dinner and producer Dave Andron have never claimed it would, stating from the start that this new show is its own thing, but when you attach the character of Raylan Givens to a series, a few things are expected from wherever he's going to show up. In this case, he's far from his chosen home of Miami and his natural habitat of Harlan, and while Detroit does have its appeal for a crime story, so far it hasn't really contributed much to Raylan's journey overall.

'City Primeval' Loses Sight of What Makes 'Justified' So Appealing to Watch

When we meet Raylan Givens all the way back in Justified Season 1, he's living in Miami and, after shooting criminal Tommy Bucks (Peter Greene) in front of a lot of people, he's transferred back to his home state of Kentucky. That's the last thing he'd ever want after spending his years trying to get out of there, and now he's forced to go back and deal with a lot of people who he'd rather leave in the past, including his own father Arlo Givens (Raymond Barry), his childhood best friend Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), and his ex-wife Winona Hawkins (Natalie Zea).

Season after season, these people and many more are constantly doing harm to one another. Harlan County has a lot of active criminal families, meaning that the relationships among those aren't based just on business, but there's also a lot of history between them. Raylan goes after members of all of them in Justified, and there's always something personal blurring the lines of what's the right thing to do and what these people really deserve. He and Boyd have worked the coal mines together while teenagers and have saved each other's lives more times than they care to count, but time made them enemies. Arlo is a PTSD-ridden war veteran with an abusive personality and is always working with drugs, and he gets to the point of shooting someone else thinking he was in fact shooting Raylan, his own son. Winona and Raylan have their on-and-off relationship but are always hurting each other, although they do later have a daughter, Willa (Vivian Olyphant).

The reason Justified's original run was appealing to the audience because it told a story that was extremely relatable, about people who had plenty of history doing bad things to one another for so long that no one really remembers why anymore, or even cares if they have the chance to forgive and get over it. Everybody has a good reason to be terrible to someone else in the original series, so every time they hurt each other is justified (pun intended).

City Primeval, being a stand-alone story focused on Raylan, was always going to have the challenge of trying to emulate the feeling of the original series, but, so far, it seems like it's not even trying. There was an opportunity to explore this personal side of the story with Willa. She may have been raised away from Harlan as Winona wished (a great call, of course), but she could have displayed more interest in her own past beyond just pulling out a map of the county and asking about it, for example. Instead, she's a regular bratty teenager who gets caught up in the middle of her parents' lives. The only thing that's justified is Willa's resentment of her father, but that's also nudged to the side in terms of City Primeval's storyline.

Raylan Givens Is an Angry Man, but What Is He Angry About Now?

Something we hear in the pilot episode of Justified is that Raylan is an angry man. "He pulled first, so that was justified. What troubles me is: What if he hadn't?" he asks Winona after silently breaking into her house and nearly spooking her new husband Gary (William Ragsdale) to death. In many ways, Raylan represents the typical "angry man" trope at the start of the original series, someone who's just looking for a reason to use his gun. He did his share of maturing over the course of Justified's many seasons — so much so that he arrests Boyd at the end of the series instead of shooting him — but everyone's still always telling him he's angry in City Primeval, so what is he angry about?

In City Primeval, Raylan is completely out of his element, forced by the circumstances to work in a city he isn't familiar with instead of spending time with his daughter. The thing is, he's always been the sort of person to prioritize work instead of personal relationships. He's a lawman, so the job itself takes a degree of seriousness when he's called, but most of his past relationships have deteriorated because of that, the main one being with Winona. He's sure getting provoked by Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) and the fact that lawyer Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis) is defending the Oklahoma Wildman, even though she knows him to be a psychopath, but part of Raylan's job as a lawman is to deal with such situations without blowing up.

Clement Mansell is a great villain and Holbrook is doing a great job of playing a deranged psychopath. He's almost like a Detroit version of the Joker, thriving on chaos and doing bad things just because he feels like it — and he really is "prime evil," a twist on the series' name. While his confrontations with Raylan definitely have a feel of "an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object," that's not enough to sell City Primeval as a Justified story. Maybe a Raylan Givens story, sure, but those are not the same thing. As great as Mansell is to watch, he doesn't carry the personal appeal to Raylan that Boyd Crowder did, for example. There's still time for this sequel series to turn things around in terms of making these dynamics matter on a deep, personal level, but right now, City Primeval is currently playing out like just another cop show, and Justified never felt like that.

New episodes of Justified: City Primeval premiere every Tuesday on FX and are available to stream next day on Hulu.