The return of US Marshall Rylan Givens with Justified: City Primeval has been a real surprise for fans, and he did not disappoint. The series not only challenged Rylan to his limits but also gave us all the action and wits, we loved the character for and delivered a finale twist that no one saw coming. Now fans can watch their favorite Western lawman at their own leisure as the full series comes out on Blu-Ray and DVD in November.

City Primeval is set 15 years after the events of the original show, Raylan is now in Detroit on the road to his retirement and committed to be a better father for his teenage daughter. Things change when he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado, the big bad of the series. He’s protected by his lawyer, Carolyn Wilder, who is hell-bent on protecting him despite finding herself caught in between cop and criminal. As these three set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, fans can expect the same chase to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Fans can expect Raylan to still execute his own brand of justice while practicing the caution that only comes with experience and age. Boyd Holbrook effortlessly plays Clement and proves an excellent and worthy antagonist for the US Marshall’s much-anticipated return. All the performances, storylines, and production design will take fans instantly back to the Western world they had come to love.

Who Else Is in 'Justified: City Primeval'?

Apart from Timothy Olyphant as Rylan, the series has a completely new cast including Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder, Holbrook as Clement Mansell, and Vivian Olyphant as Willa, Rylan’s daughter. Further rounding off the cast are Vondie Curtis Hall, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, along Norbert Leo Butz. The series is developed by showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, who also directs. They also executive produce along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Graham Yost, Peter Leonard, Olyphant, Taylor Elmore, Chris Provenzano, and VJ Boyd.

Justified: City Primeval will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on November 14.