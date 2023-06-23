Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) will be back to our screens soon in a new city with new cases in the upcoming Justified: City Primeval. The series will bring in big stakes in a new setting with many new characters fans can’t wait to meet. The original series entertained fans for five years and bagged several accolades and nominations for its thrilling plot, amazing performances and nail-biting events, all that and more will return, in this new chapter of Raylan’s life and the makers are teasing parts of it to hype up fans for the series.

A new tease revealed on the series’ official Twitter account sees Raylan and the team getting into a house to arrest another thug where the former tries fo deal with him in his calm, and collected manner but to no use. His objective is established with the voiceover of a colleague as “sometimes it takes a white guy to catch an angry white guy.” And we see his new nemesis, Clement Mansel aka The Oklahoma Wildman, played by Boyd Holbrook.

What’s Justified: City Primeval About?

The upcoming series is based on Elmore Leonard’s short story, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. The series is developed and showrun by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and follows Raylan 15 years after the events of the original series. By the looks of the promotional material, the series looks more thrilling, slick, and adrenaline filled as Raylan gets wiser and sharper with his shootout skills. In this new place, he’ll be surrounded by new faces and new struggles.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'Justified: City Primeval': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Clement, a violent, sociopathic desperado is the new adversary Raylan will face in his new city Detroit. Get ready for a three-way battle as Raylan, Clement, and his lawyer, Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, come face to face in the classic Elmore Leonard fashion. Time has passed the grey in Raylan’s hair reminds the audience how far we’ve come with him in this journey. Raylan is now in a new city, trying to be a good father to his teenage daughter while on his course to retirement but not before he takes down another criminal.

The series cast Vivian Olyphant as Rayln’s daughter Willa Givens, Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder, Holbrook as big bad Clement Mansel aka The Oklahoma Wildman, Adelaide Clemens as Sandy, Vondie Curtis Hall as Sweety, Marin Ireland as Maureen, Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert, Victor Williams as Wendell, and Ravi Patel as Rick Newley among others.

Justified: City Primeval premieres July 18 on FX. You can check out the new teaser below: