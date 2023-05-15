Raylan Givens is back, as the fan-favorite cop will return to TV this July with Justified: City Primeval. The upcoming miniseries will see the US Marshall in a new city at a different stage of life dealing with the same threats. In times when Westerns have taken on a new life thanks to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe, Raylan’s brand of justice and action will evoke a sense of nostalgia from the 2010s. The new series looks grittier, more lethal, and full of twists and turns.

FX has released a new teaser for the series, and the brief clip introduces Raylan and his cowboy hat in Detroit foreshadowing the new city and a different phase of life for our favorite US Marshall. The Detroit landscape hints at another city bowing under the burden of its criminal underbelly. The gray in Raylan’s hair is indicative of the journey we’ve had with the character and how far we’ve come with him. Overall the crime drama looks exciting and fresh.

What to Expect from Justified: City Primeval

While the original series was based on Elmore Leonard’s short story Fire in the Hole, the upcoming feature will be based on another short story, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. The series is developed and showrun by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and follows Raylan 15 years after the events of the original series. He’s living with his teenage daughter in Detroit and is surrounded by an entirely new set of friends and foes. Speaking of Raylan, co-showrunner Dinner recently revealed, "He's older and wiser, but he's still got it.” Further adding he has about five years before his “mandatory retirement in the Marshal service, so he's coming to the end of that life.” Dinner said of the themes of the series:

“We're dealing with this next chapter of his life — we did Justified for six or seven years, and that was kind of like Act 1. This is Act 2 of his life, and it's an existential story."

Image via FX

RELATED: Raylan Givens Is Surrounded by Friends and Foes in First 'Justified: City Primeval' Images

The series cast Timothy Olyphant as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, Vivian Olyphant as his daughter Willa Givens, Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder, Boyd Holbrook as big bad Clement Mansel aka The Oklahoma Wildman, Adelaide Clemens as Sandy, Vondie Curtis Hall as Sweety, Marin Ireland as Maureen, Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert, Victor Williams as Wendell, and Ravi Patel as Rick Newley.

Justified: City Primeval premieres July 18 on FX. You can check out the new teaser and synopsis below: