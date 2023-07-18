The man inn the hat is back and is getting quite applause for his new stint in Detroit in initial reviews of Justified: City Primeval. Deputy US Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothee Olyphant) is back after a long hiatus and hasn’t skipped a beat. The series will soon make its way to FX to entertain new and old fans alike. The new series sees fan favorite cop years after he’s left Oklahoma where he knows the road ahead of him is going to be shorter than the one behind him. In a new featurette, the cast and crew of City Primeval talk about the challenges he’s going to face,

“Events take Raylan out of Detroit so he’s kind of a fish out of water” explains Showrunner Michael Dinner, “and I think he sees a changing world that he hasn’t really changed with.” The series will see the familiar character in a new setting with a new set of responsibilities which are more sensitive and pertinent than his job. Adds Olyphant, “He’s older he’s got a teenager, he’s just trying to deal. He’s trying to figure out how to balance being a lawman and a father.”

Raylan’s New Nemesis in Detroit

Detroit is a different world for Raylan as he encounters a bad guy who needs to be put down. The series is based on Elmore Leonard’s short story City Primeval however, the series sees Raylan as the protagonist. Actor Adelaide Clemens explains, “Raylan is roped into a high-profile murder case that’s gone wrong the deeper he digs, the worse it gets.” And in the upcoming series, he’ll face off against Clement Manzel (Boyd Holbrook) who is dubbed as “one of the worst guys Raylan has faced.” Holbrook explains, “He’s a really twisted person but he’s also very charming. It’s a lot like fighting the devil.”

Image via FX Networks

RELATED: ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Cast Videos Introduce New and Familiar Characters

Adds, Vondie Curtis-Hall, “he’s so powerful and unpredictable like, everyone’s trying to protect themselves because they don’t know who he is going to kill next.” But Clement isn’t the only one, Raylan will be going up against, “Carolyn Wilder who once defended Manzel is kind of blackmailed to defend him again,” teases Dinner. Aunjanue Ellis, who plays Carolyn, further explains, “She’s a lawyer but a lawyer who is questioning the law itself and questioning the system in general.”

“And its the story of these three characters on a collision course and how their relationships come into conflict,” explains Dave Andron, co-showrunner. In a new city Raylan has new team around him, “The idea of the police department as a whole being a little more complicated, I think is really interesting to explore, considering a world where at this current moment and issues people are discussing,” tells Marin Ireland. Olyphant sums it up, “It feels like the [previous] show, it feels nothing like the show, all at once. I tell you, it’s really nice to be back.”

Justified: City Primeval debuts on July 18. You can check out the new featurette below: