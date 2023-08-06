Timothy Olyphant is known for playing kick-ass characters. The Justified: City Primeval star became a fan favorite with his no-nonsense law and order style playing a sheriff in the HBO western Deadwood, and Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in the FX hit Justified, which ran from 2010-2015.

Raylan's back with a new cast in a new city, in Justified: City Primeval, but viewers and fans grew attached to the holler, and its cast including Raylan's nemesis Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins). There was never a dull moment in the holler and these ten characters made sure of that. Let's see where they rank.

10 Dewey Crowe

White supremacist, and long-time friend of bomb enthusiast Boyd Crowder, Dewey Crowe (Damon Herriman) adds comic relief to Justified's testosterone-driven storylines. Unfortunately for Dewey, the joke is frequently on him as Boyd's loyal friend, but Dewey lacks the charisma, and the smarts to be more than a sidekick.

It's hard for viewers not to feel sorry for Dewey because he tries so damn hard. Never seeming to catch a break. But his ineptitude makes you want to root for the lifelong criminal.

9 Ella Mae

A sex worker at Audrey's, the make-shift trailer turned sex house behind Johnny's Bar, Ellen May (Abby Miller) is both a sympathetic and tragic character. Initially a drug-addicted good-time girl, Ellen May's character evolves over her recurring appearances on Justified. After Ellen May's former boss, Delroy (William Mapother) is killed, Ellen May has a come-to-Jesus moment.

Ellen May turns to Raylan and the U.S. Marshals for protection after helping Ava (Joelle Carter) get rid of Delroy's body. Afraid that Ava's going to kill her, Ellen May gets out of Harlan County. But old habits die hard, and she eventually makes a return to the one place she calls home.

8 Aunt Helen

One of the best things about Justified is the portrayal of strong female characters like Linda Gehringer's portrayal of Helen Givens. A surrogate mother to her nephew Raylan. Helen marries Raylan's father, Arlo Givens, after the death of his wife – and Helen's sister, Frances.

Helen takes good care of herself, and is the perfect match for Arlo. Arlo's sneaky, and he can be a hard ass but when it comes to his wife, Arlo's putty in Helen's hands. Don't cross her she's a crack shot with a rifle. Though Helen is tough as nails watching scenes of her with Raylan it's obvious that she loves Raylan as her own. Aunt Helen is one of the most likable characters on Justified.

7 Ellstin Limehouse

Mykelti Williamson, of Forrest Gump fame, joined the Justified cast in Season 3 as Ellstin Limehouse and made his mark as the defacto protector of Noble's Holler. Located in the predominantly Black area of the Holler, Portraying Limehouse with a calm and collected demeanor, the Harland County butcher is not to be tested.

Limehouse is trustworthy, and full of advice. When Mags Bennett (Margo Martindale) went to Limehouse to keep her life savings, he did right by Mags and by the young girl Loretta (Kaitlyn Dever) that she left it to. Limehouse has a good relationship with nearly everyone in Harlan County. Mostly because he minds his business.

6 Arlo Givens

There's no love lost between Raylan and his dad Arlo (Raymond Barry). The elder Givens can be one mean son of a bitch. The only love Arlo has is for money, his freedom, and Aunt Helen. It doesn't help that Arlo has his feet planted firmly on the other side of the law, unlike his son the Marshal.

No stranger to a jail cell, Arlo frequently finds himself at odds with Raylan But don't let his age fool you, Arlo will cut you down without hesitation if you cross him. That includes his own son, but knowing his father Raylan is rarely unprepared. The antagonistic relationship between Arlo and Raylan is believable and interesting to watch. Barry takes the role and makes it his own.

5 Ava Crowder

There's not much to dislike about Joelle Carter's Ava Crowder. Smart, pretty, and damn good with a shotgun, the former fiance to Boyd Crowder and widow of his brother Bowman, Ava still makes the boys of Harlan County swoon – just like they did in high school.

Ava is a complex character, but throughout the seasons she grew from a woman who needed to be saved, to one saving herself. She didn't take any nonsense from the men in her life, or Harlan County. Ava's character, despite being pulled into Boyd's life of crime, still makes viewers want to see her succeed.

4 Mags Bennett

One thing about Mags Bennett (Margo Martindale), she is definitely a force to be reckoned with. Known for her infamous pie-tasting moonshine, just be careful if you've crossed the Bennett family matriarch, because you may not live to tell the tale.

Mags runs a pot business out of the holler, but things take a sad turn when Mags takes her own life. Family is everything to Mags, she loves her sons and her adopted daughter Loretta, but the teenager doesn't know Mags is responsible for the death of Loretta's dad. Mags' heart was in the right place, she only wanted to look after Loretta. She's a central character in Season 2, and every scene Mags was in was powerful.

3 Loretta McCready

Raised alone by her dad, Loretta is orphaned after he dad drinks poisoned moonshine. Taken in by Mags Bennett, Loretta is street-smart and not as sweet as she seems. Whether it's selling marijuana or running away, Loretta is a complicated 14-year-old. Coming to terms with her father's death, while navigating life in Harlan County.

Loretta may be a teen, but she's wise beyond her years. Raylan takes an interest in seeing Loretta be successful, but steers clear of lecturing. It's apparent to viewers that Loretta is going to do what she wants anyway. Watching Loretta and Raylan interact is more like watching old friends than an adult and a teen. But it's refreshing to see Loretta's maturity.

2 Boyd Crowder

When fans first meet Boyd Crowder he's a trigger-happy white supremacist and domestic terrorist who likes blowing things up. Boyd is from a long line of criminals from his father Bo (M.C. Gainey) to his deceased brother Bowman and his cousin Johnny (Devin Meunier). Boyd and Raylan have a long history. In another life, they might have actually been friends.

With his country boy swagger and southern drawl, Boyd is instantly likable. He constantly toys with Raylan, who can't seem to get the goods on his old 'friend' and adversary. Boyd has a soft spot for his former sister-in-law Ava, which doesn't sit well with Bo being that Ava killed Bowman.

1 Raylan Givens

After living in Miami, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens return to the Tennessee holler he couldn't wait to get out of years ago. Coming face to face with his father Arlo, ex-wife Winona (Natalie Zea), and high school crush Ava and settling old scores.

Raylan's rough around the edges, and doesn't take orders well. He often goes rogue when looking for a suspect and bringing others to justice. That he almost always gets his criminal, is why both his boss and viewers turn a blind eye. Raylan's an interesting and unique character that keeps fans guessing. You never know what he's going to do – but that's the fun.

