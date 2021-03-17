Timothy Olyphant may have the opportunity to don his Stetson as deputy U.S. marshal Raylan Givens once again. Variety is exclusively reporting that the team behind the FX show Justified is planning to develop another series based on a book from Elmore Leonard titled City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, with Olyphant rumored to make some kind of appearance.

Graham Yost, who worked on the original Justified series, will serve as executive producer on the new untitled project, while Justified executive producers and writers Michael Dinner and Dave Andron will tag team on writing, executive producing and showrunning duties. Dinner is also slated to direct the series. Chris Provenzano, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, VJ Boyd and Taylor Elmore will also return as executive producers, while Peter Leonard of the Elmore Leonard Estate will executive produce alongside MGM. Consulting producers include Walter Mosely and Ingrid Escajeda, in addition to Eisa Davis as producer. Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind Justified, returns for this new series.

According to Variety, the precise details of the project are still being worked out, and Olyphant could have either a starring role as Raylan Givens in the new series or a smaller guest presence, but no official deal has been struck for the actor who most recently featured in Season 2 of The Mandalorian as yet another marshal — a space marshal, in fact, known as Cobb Vanth. Olyphant is no stranger to reprising an earlier role in his career years later, however; he also returned for HBO's Deadwood movie in 2019 to play sheriff Seth Bullock.

The original Justified series was adapted from several of Leonard's novels featuring the character of Raylan Givens, as well as the short story titled "Fire in the Hole." It aired for six seasons before concluding in 2015. By then, it had earned eight Emmy Award nominations as well as two wins for recurring cast members Margo Martindale and Jeremy Davies.

Currently, no other casting information or release date for this new series has been confirmed, but we'll share further updates as we have them.

