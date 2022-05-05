Eight new cast members are set to join Timothy Olyphant's Marshal Raylan Givens in the upcoming Justified revival series Justified: City Primeval. Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard, When They See Us), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos, The Sandman), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby, Rectify), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet, The Night House), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man, The Umbrella Academy), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline, Fosse/Verdon), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird, The King of Queens), and Vivian Olyphant have all boarded the Western crime drama based on Elmore Leonard's book City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Production is slated to begin in Chicago later this week.

Justified: City Primeval continues the story of Deputy U.S. Marshal Givens eight years after he leaves behind Kentucky for Miami. The old-fashioned stetson-wearing Marshall is getting older and stuck between life working for the government and life as a father to his 15-year-old daughter (Vivian Olyphant). His days of gun-slinging and dispensing justice the hard way are clearly nearing their end, but that won't stop him from taking down his latest quarry. This time, a chance encounter on a Florida highway will send Givens to Detroit, the titular City Primeval.

This new cast fills out some of the roles we knew about from the release of the synopsis. Holbrook is set to play The Oklahoma Wildman Clement Mansell, a psychopathic desperado Givens meets upon setting foot in Detroit. He's as slippery as he is dangerous, constantly eluding the city's lawmen, and is attempting to wriggle out of their grasp once more. Ellis, meanwhile, stars as his lawyer and Motor City native Carolyn Wilder. She's in a sticky situation working with a criminal while a lawman is breathing down her neck, but she has every intention of representing her client all while her own plans are in motion in the background. As for the rest of the cast, Clemens will play Sandy, Hall will play Sweety, Ireland will play Maureen, Butz will play Norbert, and Williams will play Wendell.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner take the reins as writers, showrunners, and executive producers for the series. They're joined in executive production duty by the returning lead Olyphant as well as the original Justified's creator Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Taylor Elmore, Chris Provenzano, and Leonard's son Peter Leonard on behalf of his father's estate. Elmore and Provenzano write for the show alongside V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda, who is also a co-producer. Walter Mosley will serve as a consulting producer.

Justified: City Primeval will be produced under the Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions banners, following suit from the original series which Sony produced. Earlier this year, it was reported that the series may get a massive director on board for a few episodes in the form of Quentin Tarantino. It'd mark a return for Tarantino to television after 17 years and reunite him with Olyphant after he appeared in the acclaimed director's latest film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Justified: City Primeval currently has no set release window on FX.

