Olyphant will reprise his role as Givens in the new limited series inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel 'City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.'

We've got news of another returning star, folks. As announced earlier today by Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, prolific American actor Timothy Olyphant will once again don the iconic hat of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for a new limited series to be aired by the network. The 53-year-old played the character for five years from 2010 onwards in the preceding series, Western crime drama Justified, in which the tough officer Givens dispenses his own brutal form of justice. Justified: City Primeval will be based on City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the epic crime novel by the late, great novelist Elmore Leonard.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are set to showrun, write, and executive produce on City Primeval, with Dinner directing. Olyphant is the leading man, of course, but will also serve as executive producer. Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, and Carl Beverly are executive producers, alongside Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore, and Chris Provenzano, with the latter two also writing for the series. Walter Mosley is consulting producer, and V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda will pen some of the series' episodes.

Schrier had a lot to say about the exciting news:

"Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast. To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible.”

The synopsis for Givens' new Detroit adventure is given as follows:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Justified was based on the Leonard novella Fire in the Hole, and the author consulted on the series up until his death in August 2013. An FX premiere date for City Primeval is yet to be set, so stay tuned to Collider for more on this exciting revival, including casting, trailers, and more.

