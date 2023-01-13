Justified: City Primeval star Timothy Olyphant has revealed he would love to be a part of the Justified universe if it was to continue, with hints a third series has been planned since the beginning. Olyphant also spoke about his joy working on City Primeval and his continued love for Chicago.

Speaking at Justified: City Primeval’s TCA session, Olyphant spoke about his desire to continue doing more Justified, hinting that a third extension could be possible. “I would show up,” Olyphant said. After Executive Producer Graham Yost explained fellow executive producer Michael Dinner “has been pitching since year one that [a third installment] would take place in Italy or Hawaii.” Olyphant couldn’t resist responding. “He was in a position to make this one in Italy!” he said, referring to City Primeval.

Olyphant’s enthusiasm for a continuation of Justified was evident in his comments about returning for City Primeval. “My biggest concern was that I’d only make a pile of money,” Olyphant joked about returning for the mini-series. “I didn’t have any concerns. I love [executive producers Yost, Dinner, Dave Andron, Peter Leonard, and Sarah Timberman]. I thought as long as we were still in the Elmore Leonard world, and the Graham Yost world that the two of them created, I just thought I’d be there for it.”

Image Via FX

Related: 'Justified: City Primeval' Showrunners Reveal How Quentin Tarantino Helped Bring About Revival Series

The actor also revealed that his love for Chicago has not changed, despite a shooting taking place during filming in July. “In terms of shooting in Chicago—I love that town. Apparently a hundred rounds or so is not enough to fall out of love with Chicago,” he said, indicating he wouldn’t be deterred from filming in the city again for other projects.

Justified: City Primeval is an extension of the Justified universe, based on the novel by Leonard. The limited series sees U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Olyphant) return, this time in the city of Detroit, eight years after the events of Justified’s finale, which aired in 2015. In the new series, Raylan is now a father of fourteen-year-old Willa (played by his real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant). Whilst his previous nemesis Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) is behind bars, he soon finds himself entangled with a violent psychopath, Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook).

Timberman described the new series as “an extension of the show in a storytelling mode, even if it’s in Detroit,” before further explaining, “I feel like a hallmark of the original show is that you’d spin out into Margot Martindale and Kaitlyn Dever’s world and live there and leave our regulars. I think this show repeats what Justified did so well which is create these really detailed universes, people who aren’t good guys or bad guys, but grey guys.” The new series is also set to deal with the issue of race being “front and center.” “The world has changed, Raylan’s world has changed, it’s an issue, but we’re not putting it so front and center that it becomes a diatribe. But it was important for us to get it right,” Dinner said.

Justified: City Primeval will premiere on FX later this year.