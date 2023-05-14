Justified ran in its entirety from 2010 to 2015 and followed U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) for six seasons as he navigates the crimes of families he grew up alongside within his hometown in Kentucky. The story is told from the criminal and law enforcement perspectives of Raylan, Ava (Joelle Carter) and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins). As we ride with them through the length of the series, there's an incredible amount of development within the characters. By the final episode, Raylan has become a rogue lawman, Boyd goes from an ambitious mastermind to a desperate man beyond redemption and Ava has progressed from a glorified side character to someone capable of holding her own and a character consistent with an Elmore Leonard story. With the limited Series, Justified: City Primeval, premiering this Summer, it seems appropriate to take a look at how the original run ended and how it may tie into the spin-off series.

Raylan and Boyd's Inevitable Showdown

The conclusion to Raylan and Boyd's cat and mouse game was teased time and again throughout the series. Whether it was Raylan giving a finger-gun at the back of his adversary in the show's pilot or Boyd confidently challenging whether Raylan actually could go through with putting him down at every opportunity, it was clear how their story was fated. True to the Western tropes Justified follows, they finally find themselves at their inevitable standoff, the stage of which is the Bennett marijuana farm. The scene is soaked with the blood and tension from not only the recent events involving Avery Markham (Sam Elliot), but also everything that has led to this point between Raylan and Boyd. As the audience watched on, they were left at the edge of their seats within the question they'd been asking for years hanging in the air: Would Raylan put Boyd down?

Put simply- no. After a long-woven back and forth between the two, both live to see another day as Raylan arrests Boyd. While it may have disappointed fans, it still made sense. By the series finale, while Raylan may not have had much character development, anyone could see the difference between the version we met in Season 1 and the slightly more matured cowboy marshal we now know. As much as the outcome may have delivered that little bit of growth intended for him, I'd argue that this was how it was always going to end for them. Raylan already had the chance to put Boyd down in Ava's house back in the show's pilot, "Fire in the Hole." The debates will rage either way whether he meant to miss, but given Raylan's track record as a deadly accurate quick draw and the very short distance of Ava's dining room, it's safe to say he wouldn't have missed.

Who Leaves Harlan Alive?

As the lyrics of Darrell Scott's "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" echo within the show, it seems as if the main cast will meet their own unavoidable dooms. By the final season, Raylan has cut everything tying him back to Kentucky, Boyd sees no future in Harlan County for he and Ava, and both are caught in a feud with the aforementioned Markham, whose vast wealth they planned to steal from in order to make a better life for themselves. Adding to the drama, Ava has also become a snitch for the Marshals under Raylan's supervision. This further complicates everything as Ava is betraying Boyd in doing so, putting her in his cross-hairs as she attempts to simply escape the grasp of Harlan County's criminal element. Within the first 25 minutes of Justified's final episode, "The Promise", we find out what fate has in store for each of them.

The series finale delivers a solid wrap-up in every way, even if it's not quite in the way fans expected. After a 4-year jump, we learn that our anti-hero federale, Raylan, has returned to Miami in order to be closer to his daughter. After following a lead, he catches up with Ava, who ran off with Raylan's car and Markham's money after the standoff between the Marshal and Boone (Jonathan Tucker). He finds her living on a ranch house in California with the son she has by Boyd. On the note of Boyd, the show finds him serving a life sentence and preaching for his prison church group. Overall, it's as if each character gets what they wanted. Boyd has a pedestal and a beloved following, Raylan is back to the life he lost in the beginning and Ava gets to live her life away from the dangers of where they grew up as Raylan "informs" Boyd that she and their child died in a car crash. In this way, showrunner Graham Yost delivered a near-perfect ending in twofold. Raylan delivered on his promise that Ava would be okay and his decision to not take her in proved to be a final heroic act as it ensured that her child wouldn't have his future ruined by their collective past.

Will It Be Tied to ‘Justified: City Primeval?’

The Elmore Leonard book the limited series is based on isn't a Raylan Givens story, so there isn't much to refer to without taking an assumptive swing on the matter. If any of the main cast were to return, it'd likely be Winona Hawkins (Natalie Zea) as she's the mother of Willa Givens (Vivian Olyphant). Outside of her the majority of who we know from Harlan would be more of a welcomed fan service rather than something that serves the narrative. Although the original series wrapped up neatly for each of the main characters and none of the original supporting cast has announced a return, there's always a chance any of the survivors of the Harlan County epic could return.

Thinking ahead, there is a connection to the original run that could make sense to bring back — the Detroit Crime Family. It'd be a broad stroke, but given that the story takes place in, well — Detroit, we could see Raylan once again cross paths with the mob. While the writers did a great job of closing the Dixie Mafia chapter of Justified, there are members who are still alive such as Theo Tonin (Adam Arkin) and Wynn Duffy (Jere Burns). Especially considering that the latter is on the lam after helping Ava get out of Kentucky, this leaves lines open that they could tie into the backgrounds of both the limited series' antagonist, Clement Mansel (Boyd Holbrook) and Skender Lulgjuraj (Alexander Pobutsky). Even if the limited series doesn't tie back to the original run, Olyphant has expressed an interest in further Justified spin-offs, so there's also a chance this may tie into one of those. For now, we'll just have to wait for any further information to be released before Justifed: City Primeval premieres.

Justified: City Primeval is expected to premiere this Summer on FX.