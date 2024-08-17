The Big Picture Justin Baldoni stars in and directs It Ends with Us, showcasing his acting talent in a toxic love triangle.

Justin Baldoni is currently having a summer in the spotlight. Not only is he the director of the newly-released drama film It Ends with Us, but he also stars as one of the main love interests, Ryle, for Blake Lively's Lily. The film is based on the novel under the same name and also features Brandon Sklenar as a former flame who shows up and shakes up Lily and Ryle's entire relationship. It Ends With Us is becoming just as famous for its off-screen drama, as Baldoni and Lively have been rumored to be having a feud. On-screen, the rocky love triangle between Baldoni, Lively, and Sklenar's characters is a toxic mirage of love and jealousy.

Baldoni is no stranger to pining or complicated pasts, having mastered forlorn stares and declarations of love on Jane the Virgin. The CW series ran for five wild seasons with soap opera levels of drama, while also being one of the funniest shows on television. Gina Rodriguez stars as the titular character, Jane Villanueva, opposite Baldoni and Brett Dier in a messy, passionate love triangle. The series was also partly responsible for catapulting Baldoni to fame and is still worth the watch, as the actor plays a sweet, endearing playboy who transforms from a notorious womanizer to a supportive, one-woman man.

Jane the Virgin Release Date October 13, 2014 Cast Gina Rodriguez , Andrea Navedo , Justin Baldoni , Ivonne Coll Main Genre Drama Seasons 5 Studio The CW

What Is 'Jane the Virgin' About?

As the title suggests, Rodriguez stars as 23-year-old virgin Jane Villanueva, who lives with her single mother Xiomara (Andrea Navedo) and grandmother Alba (Ivonee Call) and works at an upscale Miami hotel while aspiring to be both a teacher and a romance novelist. Jane's relationship with Xiomara is the heart of the show and one of the most endearing mother-daughter relationships on television. Dier plays Jane's fiancé and police detective, Michael, and as he gets caught up in various espionage at the hotel, so does Jane. To make things crazier, when Jane goes to what is supposed to be a routine doctor's appointment, her doctor accidentally artificially inseminates her, and she gets pregnant.

Baldoni plays Rafael Solano, the owner of the hotel where Jane works and now the unsuspecting father-to-be of her baby. With Rafael's controlling, manipulative wife Petra (Yael Grobglas) also still in the mix, both families must navigate the strange circumstances while running into each other every day at work. To shake things up even more, Jane's estranged father and Spanish telenovela star, Rogelio de la Vega (Jaime Camil), shows up in Miami after having not known Jane her whole life. As Jane navigates her unexpected pregnancy, her relationship with Michael becomes strained as she and Rafael begin to fall for one another amid the chaos of murder plots and crime happening at the hotel.

Justin Baldoni Plays a Sweet Love Interest in 'Jane the Virgin'

Rafael Solano quickly stole over the hearts of audiences everywhere when Jane the Virgin first premiered. Baldoni plays the character with a sweet sensitivity; despite Rafael being labeled as an untrustworthy playboy when the series starts, the actor gives an attuned performance of a loving, supporting man. Rafael and Jane are like night and day in terms of their respective privilege, as Rafael has gotten everything he's ever wanted his entire life, while Jane has had to work for everything in her life. Their meet-cute, which is relived via flashback, is the perfect setup as the two spend one magical day together before never seeing each other again for years. Both are bright-eyed youngsters, flirting at the yacht club restaurant Jane works at, and Rodriguez and Baldoni's chemistry is palpable.

It's a timeless romance conceit — Jane is the girl from the wrong side of the tracks, working as staff, while Rafael is the rich boy playing tennis at the club. Their opposites-attract relationship is reminiscent of partnerships from classic rom-coms, as they go from strangers to friends to enemies to lovers to friends again. Dier is also excellent as Michael, rounding out the love triangle as an equally lovable, goofy guy who is always there for Jane, which makes it even harder for viewers to choose who to root for.

As the series continued, Baldoni got vocal behind the scenes as well, becoming an advocate for speaking on issues of toxic masculinity in today's culture. Often, Baldoni chose to play Rafael like an open wound, crying with no shame as he expressed his feelings. It was a new, revolutionary kind of leading man for a romantic comedy. Baldoni later gave a viral TedTalk that amassed millions of views, titled "Why I'm done trying to be 'man enough,'" in which he rejected the notions of what men need to be like in today's society. His ability to be open, honest, and vulnerable off-screen bled through to his character, and was a game-change for both Jane the Virgin and love interests on television.

'Jane the Virgin' Pays Charming Homage to Telenovelas

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Because Jane is an inspired writer who often daydreams about her life, Baldoni also gets to sport some ridiculous and hilarious costumes in her imagined romance plots. The audience is then blessed with many shots of Baldoni — shirtless, sporting chiseled abs, glistening in the sun in many of Jane's fantasies. One such fantasy became one of the most iconic scenes in the series, as Jane stops fighting her feelings for Rafael finally and embraces her imagination. Their costumes and flare for dramatics are something to behold as Jane imagines them as lovers from the 1800s. Rafael transforms into a rugged seaman, sporting a ridiculous, long-haired wig on the beach with an unbuttoned shirt to showcase his physique as Jane runs to him in equally ridiculous garb. Baldoni and Rodriguez crank up the acting to 11, embracing the soap opera dramatics that the series loves to pay homage to. The bloopers for the scene are even funnier, as neither actor can keep a straight face.

Jane the Virgin was a groundbreaking show at the time of its release. Nothing like it had ever been done before; it was a bilingual American TV show on network television during primetime, influenced by telenovelas, and featured a particularly bold concept of exploring unplanned pregnancy and motherhood through Jane's major storyline. But what really made the show special was its portrayal of the three central female leads and their unbreakable family bond. That said, outside Jane's relationship with her family, her longest, most substantial one was with Rafael. Rodriguez and Baldoni created something very special with their on-screen relationship, painting a picture of intimacy and unconditional love among wild plots of every caliber. It's still Baldoni's best and most important role to date.

Jane the Virgin is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

