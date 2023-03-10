Filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have endeared themselves to sci-fi and horror fans with their body of indie films and big-budget TV shows. Now, it has been revealed that the duo is making yet another leap into television, and will helm a series set in the same universe as their 2017 film The Endless.

Via Empire, Benson and Moorhead announced on the Script Apart podcast that they are writing a show based on The Endless that will see the duo once again portray themselves. While details remain slim, both Benson and Moorhead said that they were in deep on the project, with the former saying that "nights and weekends are spent working on what is our next thing for that [independent output]. Which is essentially, what is hopefully a TV show – at smallest another indie film – in the Endless universe. That’s where we put all of our passion.” Moorhead also shed some light on the creative process, adding:

"The main characters are Aaron and Justin again. But that’s about as far as we can probably go right now. What I can say, I am stunned by how good it is. It is Justin’s best work by far, and it’s just so, so incredibly fun to work on. I wish I could get into the plot more – I don’t know if we’re ready or not. But it very easily could be the thing that, if we die right after it’s finished, it’s like, ‘Ok! Cool, I did it. That was the one to go out on.’ It’s very cool."

Image via Well Go USA

RELATED: 'Something in the Dirt': Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead on Making a Sci-Fi Stoner Film and Working on 'Moon Knight'

The Endless followed brothers Aaron and Justin as they visit an alleged UFO cult that they used to belong to as children, but have different memories of. The film tracks the brothers as they head into the forests of San Diego to try and get answers about the cult, and end up going on the adventure of a lifetime involving a time loop as they try to escape deadly aliens. In addition to starring as themselves, Benson and Moorhead directed and produced the film from a screenplay by Benson. It is unclear where the plot of the television spinoff may go, but The Endless was not the only project set in this timeline, as the duo's 2012 film, Resolution, is set in the same universe, though Benson and Moorhead did not star. Three of the pair's other films, Spring, Synchronic, and Something in the Dirt also technically take place in the same universe, though the duo seemed to indicate that the television show will be based more on the The Endless.

Even as they work on this new show, Benson and Moorhead are busy helming Season 2 of Marvel's critically acclaimed series Loki. The pair are leading the season's directorial team, and are believed to have directed a majority of its six episodes. Season 2 of Loki is slated to bow on Disney+ in mid-2023, meaning that the duo is probably busy with the finishing touches. This is not their first go-around with Marvel, as Benson and Moorhead also directed two episodes of Moon Knight in 2022.

No release window for the new show has been announced. Collider's interview with Benson and Moorhead about their Marvel projects can be seen below: