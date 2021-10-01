Amazon Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming Justin Bieber: Our World, a new documentary following global superstar Justin Bieber and his team after a three-year hiatus from full concert performing. Bieber and his team prepare and rehearse for a monumental and record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 on top of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 guests and millions of fans across the globe watching through live stream upon his return. The documentary will air on Prime Video on October 8.

The trailer clarifies from the start that Bieber's long hiatus from performing was one that many considered healthy, as stated by a team member of Bieber's saying, “When I first met Justin he was a young teenager today I see a young leader.” Another team member followed, stating, “He really grew into a man, a husband. His family life is so important,” making clear that Bieber's three years off meant focusing on becoming a better person and man. Fans also get a sneak peek into what else they can expect during the documentary, including watching Bieber on-stage, off-stage, and into his private life as he and his team prepare for the monumental concert.

Our World isn't the first time Bieber had his own documentary, as 2011 saw the release of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, a film showcasing the talented young pop stars' skills and rise to fame as he sold out Madison Square Garden for legions of fans. 2013 followed with another documentary titled Justin Bieber's Believe, which set up several different interviews with Bieber to reveal more about the pop star's life. Jon M. Chu directed both films.

Justin Bieber: Our World will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, who previously directed the 2020 YouTube docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons and the four-part documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Justin Bieber: Our World comes to Prime Video on October 8. Check out the trailer for Justin Bieber: Our World below.

