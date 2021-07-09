Justin Chambers, a staple on Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Alex Karev, has landed his first major role after departing from the long-running ABC television show. Paramount+ recently announced a new limited series titled The Offer, in which viewers will follow Al Ruddy, the producer of The Godfather, as he creates what is widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time.

Chambers will portray Marlon Brando, the star of The Godfather, mob boss Vito Corleone. He'll be joined by Miles Teller who will play Al Ruddy, as well as Dan Fogler who was cast as Francis Ford Coppola, writer and director of The Godfather. Brando won an Oscar for his performance as Vito Corleone (though he refused to accept the award), so Chambers undoubtedly has some big shoes to fill.

In addition to the aforementioned casting, Giovanni Ribisi will be playing infamous crime boss Joe Colombo, while Colin Hanks has been tapped to play Barry Lapidus, an executive for Gulf & Western who has a lot of influence over studio happenings. Matthew Goode (Watchmen) was also recently cast as another Hollywood legend Robert Evans, who was working as an executive for Paramount during the production.

The Offer will consist of ten episodes and comes from Paramount Television Studios as well as writers Nikki Toscano (Hunters) and Michael Tolkin (The Player). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will serve as director on the first and last block of the series, as well as executive produce alongside showrunner Toscano and Tolkin, Ruddy, Teller, and Leslie Greif.

No official premiere date has been announced, but production is expected to commence shortly given that more casting is being confirmed.

