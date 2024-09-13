Colter is on the case! And he only takes payment upon success. Tracker Season 2 returns with more cases and mysteries. CBS has released a new trailer for the season that features more action, more mysteries, and the return of fan-favorite guest stars. The trailer previews a case from the Season 2 premiere whose official logline (below) teases a complicated mystery. Meanwhile, the Shaw family secrets reveal themselves. Elsewhere, Colter's associates venture into something new.

"In the season 2 premiere, while investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s help in setting up shop."

Colter and Team Tackle More Cases in 'Tracker' Season 2 Trailer

The trailer finds Colter in his truck as he meets someone who needs his help. The man's brother has not been seen or heard from in several days, and he begins to get concerned. "I only get paid in success," Colter tells his nervous client his golden rule. With an understanding, Colter begins his investigations by inspecting the car the victim was last seen in. He notices some weird things that clue him to something peculiar going on. It's typical for Colter to get into police business, and nothing is different this time. When he explains what he does to a police officer, she has the same confused look he has seen before.

Investigating is the first part of the mission, and the toughest job is yet to come. The trailer unveils several more cases for Colter to handle, cases that put him in peculiar positions. The good thing is that he knows how to handle himself if the situation demands it. Season 2 promises more thrilling saves, fights, and rides. The trailer teases the arrival of several guest actors, but the most interesting ones are his brother Russell (Jensen Ackles) and rival tracker Billie. The brothers investigate their family's secrets, which are embroiled in government cover-ups while things heat up between Colter and Billie. Meanwhile, Velma and Reenie look out for more cases and trouble because it always befalls Colter. Reenie's instincts are sharp, knowing when Colter is in trouble and developing feelings. Bobby rounds out Colter's team as the IT expert who helps navigate the tech world Colter can't punch his way through.

Justin Hartley leads the cast as Colter Shaw. Cast members include Fiona Rene as Reenie Green, Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw, and Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon.

The second season of Tracker premieres Sunday, October 13 at 8 pm ET on CBS. You can catch up on the first season of Tracker on Paramount+.

Tracker Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, uses his expert tracking skills to assist law enforcement and private citizens across America. Traveling in his old RV, Shaw takes on various cases, from missing persons to complex criminal investigations, always seeking the truth and the rewards that come with it. His journey is fraught with danger and moral dilemmas, as each case reveals deeper layers of conspiracy and human struggle. Release Date February 11, 2024 Cast Justin Hartley , Lee Tergesen , Oscar Chark , Eric Graise , Fiona Rene , Wendy Crewson Main Genre Crime Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ben H. Winters Network Paramount Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

