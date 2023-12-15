The Big Picture Justin Hartley, known for his role on This Is Us, stars as a survivalist in CBS' new show Tracker, premiering on February 11, 2024.

The first-look images from Tracker don't reveal much about the show's plot, but highlight Hartley's character in action.

Tracker is based on Jeffery Deaver's bestselling crime novel, The Never Game, and follows Colter Shaw as he solves mysteries using his tracking skills.

Justin Hartley, best known as Kevin Pearson on the hit family drama This Is Us, is embarking on a new television project. Set to star as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS‘ new show Tracker, the upcoming series will see the actor traveling around the United States in order to help solve mysteries using only his professional tracking skills. With the premiere date getting closer, launching behind the Super Bowl LVIII time slot on February 11, 2024, TVLine has shared exclusive first-look images from the new midseason series, highlighting Hartley's character on a hunt.

The first-look images did not give anything away about what fans can expect from the upcoming show, aside from showing Hartley's character getting in on the action. In addition to starring as the new show's main lead, Hartley also served as Tracker's executive producer alongside Ken Olin, Ben H. Winters, and Hilary Weisman Graham. Despite the now-concluded Hollywood strikes at the time of the show's promotion, which started back in March, CBS' marketing department president Mike Benson previously revealed via Deadline that they have been committed to piloting the series adaptation since 2021.

What Is 'Tracker' About?

Image via TV Line

Nothing much has been revealed yet about what exactly the show will entail, but it will be solely based on Jeffery Deaver's bestselling crime novel, The Never Game. The upcoming series adaptation was previously named after Deaver's book series, though the title was changed to simply Tracker earlier this year. Expected to faithfully follow its source material, the book on which the new series is based centers on Colter Shaw — a lone-survivalist with an exceptional tracking skills — who travels across the country as a "reward seeker" to help law enforcement and private individuals solve all kinds of mysteries while also tending to his own personal problems.

Who Else Will Star in 'Tracker'?

Fans of Hartley are, of course, looking forward to the new series, considering the fan-favorite characters he portrayed in both Smallville and NBC's popular drama This Is Us, which will be streaming on Netflix next year. His other television credits include The Young and the Restless, The Challenger, A Bad Moms Christmas, Senior Year, and The Noel Diary. Besides Hartley, Tracker also enlists the names of Big Little Lies' Robin Weigert as Teddi and Work in Progress' Abby McEnany as Velma, both of whom will play Colter's reliable friends. The rest of the cast includes Eric Graise (Step Up) and Fiona Rene (Fire Country).

Tracker premieres on CBS on February 11.