Before his impressive performance as Kevin Pearson in the hit NBC drama This Is Us, Justin Hartley first gained mainstream attention as the highly-skilled archer Oliver Queen (most commonly known as Green Arrow) in The CW's Smallville. Now with three television hits in his growing creative portfolio, with Tracker being his latest project, the actor shared that there are some shared characteristics between his Smallville character and the lone wolf, Colter Shaw.

Hartley first appeared in a recurring role in the sixth season of Smallville and went on to become a series regular starting from Season 8 until the final season. After his stint as Green Arrow, the actor ventured into other television projects (including Emily Owens, M.D. and The Young and the Restless) before ultimately landing on the role of Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, which he portrayed from 2016 to 2022. A role he had played for so long, the actor revealed during an interview with ComicBook that he had never given Green Arrow much thought until playing Tracker's Colter, who he believes shares similarities with his Smallville character.

"I think I try to keep the characters different, because they're all so different, but I like to make a list of things that I have in common with these characters that I'm playing, and things that I don't have in common with them. That's how I start," said Hartley. "Interestingly enough for this one, I did a list of Kevin Pearson and Colter Shaw, because I'd been playing Kevin Pearson for so long. But I never really thought about the Green Arrow. Truly, he was a loner at times. He had strong conviction about certain things. I think Oliver, the way that I played him, was a little bit more politically motivated than Colter. I don't know if Colter has that necessarily. Colter, you could call him a vigilante in ways. He breaks the law every once in a while. He does what he needs to do, to get the job done. Oliver was a lot like that. Maybe a little more bold. He had more resources for sure. He was richer. And he dressed differently."

‘Tracker’ Will Return for Season 2 Earlier Than Expected

Initially slated to premiere its second season on October 27 of this year, CBS has announced that Tracker will return two weeks earlier, on October 13. Tracker, which premiered to high ratings, is based on Jeffery Deaver's "The Never Game" novel. It follows the skilled survivalist and "reward seeker" Colter Shaw, who uses his exceptional tracking skills to help law enforcement and private citizens solve mysteries, including finding missing persons.

Tracker also stars Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin, Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, Jennifer Morrison as Lizzy Hawking, Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw, Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon, Melissa Roxburgh as Dory, Lee Tergesen as Ashton Shaw, Wendy Crewson as Mary Dove Shaw, and more.

