When Justin Long is brought up in conversation the first thing that comes to mind for many of us is the innumerable hits to the head that he unflinchingly took in the 2004 comedy film Dodgeball. Between his roles of goofy good guys in romantic comedies and tech experts and burnouts in the likes of Accepted and Strange Wilderness, the Live Free or Die Hard actor has appeared in some truly haunting and hilarious horror movies. In a 2009 Comic Con interview Justin stated that he was a huge fan of horror before rephrasing with a laugh that he is actually indifferent to the genre. Nevertheless, he has taken on a wide array of horror roles over the years that showcase his versatility as an actor. From teen screams to psychological thrillers, to one of the scariest movie of 2022, Justin Long has had a killer horror career that has made him a favorite of the genre.

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Justin Long’s first venture into horror was in his third-ever movie, Jeepers Creepers. The early 2000s film follows Darry and his sister Trish as they are hunted down over the course of two days by the demonic entity known as the Creeper. Additionally, Long’s character Darry makes a small appearance in Jeepers Creepers 2, attempting to warn the Creeper’s next victim.

Long brings raw emotion to his role of Darry, with the young actor embodying his character with shaking hands and wide-eyed fear. A sweet and annoying younger brother, Darry goes from teasing to terrified, eventually becoming a victim caught in the face-fanged grasp of the demon. Long said that when reading the script for the role he had to wait for the sun to come up due to him being actually scared, which makes the character's fear feel that much more real on screen.

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

From Sam Raimi comes Drag Me to Hell, a haunting and sometimes gross film that follows Christine Brown, a young bank employee who turns down an elderly woman’s loan extension request. After making a scene the woman attacks Christine in the bank's parking lot and curses her to be haunted by the demon Lamia. Christine then has three days to make a sacrifice before she is dragged to hell.

Long portrays the lead character's kind-hearted boyfriend, Clay Dalton. Clay is sweet and supportive but doesn’t take Christine's predicament too seriously. Long said that since his role was that of the doting boyfriend, he treated the film as if it were a romance. In order to make the relationship feel real, Long created a sense of organic likability so that the audience would want a happy ending, which made the final events at the train station that much more shocking.

After.Life (2009)

In After.Life, Long takes on the character of Paul, the loving boyfriend of schoolteacher Anna. The night that Paul plans to propose to Anna she ends up getting in a horrific car accident and wakes up on a morgue table being told by funeral director Eliot that she died, and that he is the only one who can hear or see her now. Anna is convinced that she isn’t dead and tries to contact Paul, who also believes that Eliot is lying about Anna’s death.

Long’s role as the romantic, supportive boyfriend is one he does well, especially in After.Life. Paul goes from the throes of love to completely heartbroken. On the edge of madness and confused by the news of Anna’s supposed death, an exasperated, heartbroken Paul is desperate to see his true love again, and has to be physically restrained due to his intense emotional responses.

Tusk (2014)

Born from a joke on Kevin Smith's podcast, Tusk is a body horror satire that is truly strange and surreal. Justin Long stars as Wallace, a selfish podcaster who travels to Canada to conduct an interview for his show. When things don’t go to plan he takes up an offer from an old seaman to listen to his colorful stories of his life at sea. Things aren’t all that they seem though, as the elderly man drugs Wallace and begins a number of intense surgeries on him in order to turn him into a walrus. As incredulous as the plot is, it relates a deeper message about what separates man from beast.

Justin Long’s character in Tusk is different from those he usually portrays in that Wallace is a selfish, chauvinistic jerk. The actor manages to relay Wallace’s truly terrible nature and bewildered fear as he undergoes a gory transformation of not only the body but the mind as well, eventually breaking down and going “full walrus,” screaming, flopping and devouring fish. Long manages to pull off one of the strangest characters ever seen on screen, a tortured man-walrus with no tongue.

RELATED: 'House of Darkness' Review: This Creepy Ghost Story Burns Too Slow to Be Effective

Yoga Hosers (2016)

Yoga Hosers is a horror comedy from the mind of Kevin Smith that is absurd, strange and not the least bit scary. Harley Quinn Smith and Lily-Rose Depp star alongside Johnny Depp as the three reclaim their Tusk roles in this much sillier horror film set in the same universe. The two teenage corner store clerks aren’t even supposed to be here today when an evil nazi-bratwurst force threatens their city. The only way to stop the meaty monsters is with yoga that they learned from none other than Yogi Bear, a tie-dye wearing hippie character brought to life by Justin Long.

Long was able to bring his dry comedy to the goateed character, who teaches the girls that all that they need to get through life in Warrior One and Warrior Two. Yogi the yogi teaches them some unconventional poses including the Pretentious Frog who only eats grass-fed flies and the Yoga Fett with laser wrists. Long’s embodiment of this awkward, airhead hippie teacher is phenomenally hilarious, with his costars holding back their laughter as he flips his luscious locks and teaches the class in a cheesy Canadian accent.

Lavender (2016)

In Lavender, the truth comes back to haunt a woman who begins to regain her lost memories after a car accident. Jane feels drawn towards the home where her family died years before, something she has no recollection of. Her psychiatrist Liam tells her it could be a good idea to return to the house and see if it helps spark more memories. While in the home she is met by the ghost of her sister Susie, who tells her to hide from “the monster”. Soon she puts the pieces together and learns the truth behind her family's death, and who Dr. Liam truly is.

Justin Long’s performance in this entrancing, twisted film is deeply heartfelt. As the kind and helpful Dr. Liam, he speaks to Jane with a level of understanding and kindness in a low, calm tone as he softly ushers her towards the shocking truth. Liam’s presence, although sorrowful and haunting, brings a sense of peace and calm to the twisted story.

Ghost Team (2016)

In the comedy horror film Ghost Team, Justin Long takes on the role of Ross, an overenthusiastic security guard recruited to a team of amateur ghost hunters. The story follows Louis (Jon Heder), who wants to find evidence of real paranormal activity in order to win a spot on his favorite ghost hunting show. He and his misfit crew head to a supposedly haunted barn, utilizing night vision cameras and Ouija boards in search of ghouls. A non-scary horror movie, Ghost Team is silly, quirky fun and full of hilarious, one-off, casual jokes and ridiculous digs between Long and Paul Downs.

As Ross, Long brings a similar slapstick comedy style that he did with his character in Dodgeball, unfazed as he takes hard falls, but as a wannabe tough guy with sometimes childlike mannerisms. Ross is the embodiment of the awkward kid on the playground who tries way too hard to be cool, but all grown up into mall-cop glory. We all know someone like Ross, and his boyish rivalry with tech specialist Zak is hilariously familiar and one of the funniest parts of this ghost hunting parody. As the investigation becomes serious, Ross goes through an emotional evolution of self realization, ultimately becoming the badass he’s always pretended to be.

Creepshow - "Night of the Living Late Show" (2021)

Shudder original series Creepshow is a horror anthology inspired by the original Creepshow films of the 1980s. This campy and nostalgic modern reboot follows in its predecessor's footsteps, bringing recognizable actors into stories from a fictional comic book.

In Season 2, Episode 5, "Night of the Living Late Show," Justin Long stars as Simon Sherman, a scientist who creates an incredible virtual reality device called an Immersion Pod that allows him to interact with the characters of his favorite movie, Horror Express. Once inside the grainy old film, Simon starts up a flirtatious relationship with the film's attractive protagonist. When his wife (D'Arcy Carden) finds out about the technological affair, she enters the film herself to seek revenge.

As Simon, Long is enthusiastic about his invention, although it’s apparent very early in the story that he created the modified tanning bed to meet the woman of his dreams in virtual reality. Masquerading as the doting good guy husband, Long is able to mix in some dark undertones of weaselly, chauvinistic selfishness, two roles that Long pulls off well, even simultaneously.

House of Darkness (2022)

Released in September, House of Darkness is a candlelit thriller with a seductive side, reimagining Bram Stoker's Dracula. After meeting a beautiful woman at a bar, flirtatious player Hap Jackson (Justin Long) drives Mina Murray (Kate Bosworth) home to her grand estate in the woods and the two flirt by the fireside. When Mina’s sisters pop out of the darkness Hap begins to feel uneasy, and as spooky stories become reality he realizes he might be in for more than a steamy night.

Hap Jackson is a quintessential Justin Long character, with nervous ramblings and goofy energy as a confused guy just looking for a fun night. Jackson, enthusiastic and painting himself as a respectful good guy, begins to show a more chauvinistic side as the night of drinking, teasing and ghost stories goes on. His patience waning, Hap becomes exasperated and goes from trying to flirt his way into a threesome to scared and desperate to leave. Long is able to portray a believable evolution of emotions as the evening goes from lighthearted fun to a dark and gory feast.

Barbarian (2022)

Following the confusing double booking of an Airbnb, Hollywood hotshot AJ (Justin Long) arrives at one of his rental homes to find items that lead him to believe that someone has moved in. Confused, he calls his property management company who aren’t concerned, but when he follows a strange sound into the basement AJ finds grotesque secrets lurking in the never ending darkness.

Justin Long calls the visceral horror film Barbarian both a "fun ride" and the "scariest movie he has ever been a part of." A slick and selfish Hollywood creep, AJ’s concerns shift from moving on from the allegations made against him to finding out what lurks in the darkness beneath his Detroit home. Bloodied, terrified and screaming for help, he finds a dose of karmic punishment.