Marc Maron's new meta-comedy In Memoriam continues to bring in more star power for its Oscars-oriented premise. After adding two previous Academy Award nominees last week in Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone, the film has closed a deal with yet another in This Is Spinal Tap star Michael McKean, as well as a horror favorite in Barbarian star Justin Long. Both of their roles in the project are being kept under wraps at this time. They further flesh out a comedic cast that also features Judy Greer and Talia Ryder.

Written and directed by five-time Emmy winner Rob Burnett, In Memoriam revolves around an aging Hollywood actor (Maron) whose life takes a turn for the worst with a terminal cancer diagnosis. Upon receiving the dire news, he becomes solely obsessed with landing a spot on Hollywood's "In Memoriam" segment at the Oscars. He begins a campaign to ensure his legacy by finally getting that coveted spot at the award show, albeit in a spot he never originally planned for. His journey will result in "a heartfelt exploration of ego, humility, and legacy," confronting ex-wives and other colleagues along the way.

Production is currently underway on the project, with cameras beginning to roll earlier this month in Los Angeles. It marks a long-awaited return to filmmaking for Burnett, whose previous movie, the Paul Rudd-led The Fundamentals of Caring, was released in 2016. He's best recognized for his contributions to Late Show with David Letterman, where he earned all of his Emmys and the majority of his nominations. Joining him on the production team is Avalon's David Martin alongside Maron and Invention Studios’ Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D’Souza.

Where Else Have McKean and Long Appeared?

McKean earned his Oscar nomination for Best Original Song in the Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy flick A Mighty Wind, though the star is perhaps best known for his other hilarious team-up with Guest as a co-writer and bandmate. Rob Reiner's all-time classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap featured McKean opposite Guest as the titular group's vocalist and co-founder David St. Hubbins, a rock star role he'll soon reprise in the upcoming Spinal Tap II. Such a satirical role makes him the perfect fit for In Memoriam, though he also boasts credits in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Clue, and Better Call Saul among other things. Long, meanwhile, enters the film fresh off of a terrifying turn behind the camera during a segment of V/H/S/Beyond. Despite being a horror icon with Tusk, Jeepers Creepers, Goosebumps, Barbarian, and, most recently, Spin the Bottle to his name, he's also honed his comedy chops with films like Galaxy Quest and Kevin Smith's recent teen comedy The 4:30 Movie.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on In Memoriam as it comes out.