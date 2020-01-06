Justin Roiland & Stoopid Buddy Stoodios to Bring Claymation Series ‘Gloop World’ to Quibi

0

While fans await the second half of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, co-creator Justin Roiland is hard at work on a brand-new show. The Emmy-winner is teaming up with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, itself an Emmy-winning animation studio (Robot Chicken), for a claymation series bound for upcoming streaming service, Quibi. The new streaming platform, which is expected to launch on April 6th, aims to air short-form programs made for mobile video streaming. So while we don’t yet know just how long Roiland’s new show is going to be episode to episode, we do know its title: Gloop World.

As THR reports, the claymation series will follow two anthropomorphic blob roommates, Bob Roundy and Funzy, as they embark on “absurd, strangely relatable adventures … around the malleable, clay-mated suburbia and outskirts of the title location.” Creator Roiland developed Gloop World—not to be confused with the goop lab–alongside Robot Chicken eps / Stoopid Buddy Stoodios exects John Harvatine IV, who will direct, and Eric Towner. Seth Green, Matthew Senreich and Chris Waters also executive produce.

Here’s what Roiland had to say:

“Gloop World has been a dream of mine to make for almost seven years. A tactile clay animation show with a mysterious, weird, and expansive world and really fun characters, fingerprints and all. I couldn’t have done this without the folks at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, who understood exactly what I meant when I wanted the clay animation to have an imperfect approach, where you can see the animators in the work. I want the Gloop characters to feel like you can reach into your phone and grab them yourself. Can’t wait to share this weird silly show with the world.”

Harvatine added:

“Ever since I first saw Gumby, I was fascinated with clay as a medium. Gloop World is funny, and it’s innovative, and Quibi is the perfect home for this show.”

Lee Hardcastle previously animated these stop-motion claymation shorts for Roiland’s Rick and Morty; it would be aces to see the filmmaker get a chance to show his stuff on Gloop World, too. There’s no launch date for the series just yet, but Quibi will arrive early this April; its 50+ scripted and unscripted series will be available to subscribers for $5 (w/ ads) and $8 (w/o ads) each month, along with news and sports programs.

Is Roiland’s latest project enough to put Quibi on your radar? Let us know!