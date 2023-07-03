Content Warning: The following contains mentions of alleged domestic abuse.It is not uncommon nowadays for problematic actors to be removed from TV shows and movies. From Chevy Chase to Roseanne Barr, there have been numerous actors in recent years who have faced the consequences of their inadvisable and often downright offensive actions by being persuaded to leave the job, or fired. Some instances have been graver than others, involving allegations of serious sexual misconduct and racism, which have often required legal intervention. Despite many studios following the correct course of action, it can still be a challenge to follow the rightful course in specific cases. Each particular scenario can be intricate and complicated in its own unique way, and depending on those involved, and the problematic behavior in question, each individual situation will inevitably be handled in a wholly different manner. However, one show that recently succeeded in handling this challenging situation with grace was Solar Opposites, which acted fast to re-cast its problematic voice actor.

Why Was Justin Roiland Replaced on ‘Solar Opposites’?

Solar Opposites is an animated sitcom first created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan in 2020. The adult sci-fi series depicts a family of aliens who have landed on Earth and are forced to make it their home. As well as creating the series, Justin Roiland voiced Korvo, one of the main characters. He was also a co-creator of Rick and Morty alongside Dan Harmon, on which he voiced both of the titular roles, alongside numerous other memorable characters. Both as a creator and a hugely involved voice actor, Roiland has had a publicly high level of creative input in both of these TV shows.

In early 2023, the networks Adult Swim and Hulu had to initiate an abrupt change of plans by severing ties with Roiland when it was discovered that he was being charged with domestic violence against his (now former) partner. According to Variety, the alleged domestic violence incident amounted to the charge of domestic battery with corporal injury and the charge of false imprisonment.

Although these charges were subsequently dismissed earlier in March this year, Solar Opposites still maintained its firm stance by casting Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens as Korvo. Furthermore, Roiland's history of questionable behavior further justified their decision to distance themselves from the actor-creator. With versatile experience on a wide range of projects from Gaslit to Legion, Stevens' speedy hire underlined the show's prudent decision-making when surmounting the hurdle of replacing one of its main voice actors. These clear actions prove how easy it can (and should) be to sever ties with problematic actors.

It Shouldn't Be This Difficult to Deal with Problematic Performers

Solar Opposites isn't the only show to have had to change tack. House of Cards made the ethical decision to fire Kevin Spacey in 2017 after numerous allegations of sexual harassment arose. Regardless of the five seasons he had spent on the show, and the financial and storytelling difficulties this caused for Season 6, the show still made the principled choice of having him removed. The film All the Money in the World also had a similar outcome when its director Ridley Scott decided to have Spacey replaced with Christopher Plummer only a matter of weeks before its scheduled release, for which both Plummer's performance and Scott's course of action were highly commended.

Clearly, doing the right thing doesn't have to be hard, which is why shows and movies which find themselves in a similar situation should follow suit. Korvo is one of the main characters in Solar Opposites, and as a key voice actor and creator on this and Rick and Morty, Roiland wielded a certain amount of influence within the adult animation space. Therefore, despite the challenges posed by Roiland's high level of involvement, the series rose to the occasion and demonstrated how to handle some serious allegations against one of its key players: smoothly, and without unnecessary delay.