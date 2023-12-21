Not every musician has it in them to also be a great actor. As much as Vanilla Ice's fans love his music, no one was writing Oscar campaign speeches for Cool as Ice. Former *NSYNC star Justin Timberlake, however, has proven to be a much more ambitious and interesting actor than some may have expected.

Timberlake has forsaken the typical musician-turned-actor trajectory by neglecting typical leading man vehicles and blockbusters, instead choosing exciting projects from ambitious filmmakers. His roles are more than cameos; Timberlake is building an impressive resume, and while he's not necessarily a versatile performer, he often weaponizes his charm to his advantage. The best Justin Timberlake movies prove he's a capable actor who will keep improving as long as he stays in the lane he's chosen so far.

8 'Wonder Wheel' (2017)

Director: Woody Allen

The last Woody Allen film widely released in theaters, Wonder Wheel showed that Timberlake could use his whip-smart sense of humor to deliver great dialogue. He stars as the lifeguard Mickey Rubin, who secretly has an affair with Ginny Rannell (Kate Winslet). Mickey's life gets more complex when he begins to fall in love with Ginny's daughter, Carolina (Juno Temple). Wonder Wheel showed how Timberlake's charm could easily backfire; it's Mickey's affection for both Ginny and Carolina that gets him into trouble with the film's main antagonist, Humpty Rannell (Jim Belushi).

Allen's dialogue is not always the easiest to adjust to, but Timberlake fleshes out Mickey's affections, turning him into a tragic hero. Although he displays flashes of the sardonic charm that he is often associated with, Timberlake shows more versatility than he ever had before. Wonder Wheel is a tightly wound thriller with a number of memorable plot twists, and Timberlake's performance gives the audience a solid perspective of an otherwise tricky story.

Wonder Wheel Release Date December 1, 2017 Cast James Belushi , Juno Temple , justin timberlake , Kate Winslet , Max Casella , Jack Gore Rating PG-13 Runtime 101

7 'Shrek the Third' (2007)

Director: Chris Miller

Shrek got weirder with each installment, and Shrek the Third may have been the oddest entry yet. The notion of Shrek (Mike Myers) contemplating the perils of fatherhood may not sound like it would be as entertaining as it is, but Shrek the Third adds some genuine heart to the story through the relationship between the green Ogre and his new protege, Arty (Timberlake). Timberlake brings an amusing vulnerability to Arty; he's awkward and completely lacks confidence, which makes him the perfect person to rule Far, Far Away.

The Shrek franchise often celebrates unlikely heroes, and Shrek the Third works best when it celebrates the perspective of outsiders who wouldn't traditionally be the protagonists. While Shrek has never considered himself a "hero," he realizes that Artie doesn't harbor any lofty ambitions either. The charming bond between these two unlikely allies adds a level of heart to what is otherwise a very silly children's fantasy adventure.

6 'Reptile' (2023)

Director: Grant Singer

On top of being a terrifying serial killer thriller, Reptile bears some similarities to true events. Timberlake is cast against type as real estate agent Will, who is considered to be a major suspect in the murder of his girlfriend, Summer (Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz). Director Grant Singer winds up the plot tightly so that it's never clear who the real culprit is until the very end, and Timberlake does a great job disguising the eventual twist. He gives a surprisingly creepy performance for such a charismatic guy.

Reptile is a propulsive thriller that features an outstanding performance by Benicio del Toro as the veteran detective Tom Nichols. The film keeps the viewer guessing as to which characters are involved, with each interaction between Nichols and the suspects painting the case in a different light. Timberlake is an unorthodox casting choice but manages to shed his comedic persona entirely to give his most disturbing performance to date.

5 'Alpha Dog' (2006)

Director: Nick Cassavetes

The 2006 true crime thriller Alpha Dog forced Timberlake to do something that seemed adjacent to his personality: be completely unlikeable. It focuses on Johnny Truelove (Emile Hirsch) and Frankie Ballenbacher (Timberlake), two "party animals" that cross the line when they kidnap the teenager Zack Mazursky (Anton Yelchin). Timberlake shows that despite how obnoxious he appears to be with his friends, Frankie has empathy within his heart. He shows surprising tenderness in his scenes with Yelchin, making the film's tragic ending even more heartbreaking.

Alpha Dog explores how the irresponsibility of youth can cause devastating circumstances. Although Johnny and Frankie aren't necessarily framed as villains, their obsession with ego leads to a tragic situation. The film's early scenes lampoon elements of millennial culture, but director Nick Cassavetes makes the right tonal shifts to transform Alpha Dog from a satire of youthful excess into a dark crime thriller. The entire ensemble, including Timberlake, deserves credit for making this shift as jarring as it was intended to be.

4 'In Time' (2011)

Director: Andrew Niccol

Although Timberlake often plays supporting figures or "character parts," Andrew Niccol cast him as the lead in his 2011 science fiction thriller In Time. Timberlake is surprisingly perfect for the material; it's a role that requires him to reflect on the fleeting nature of his youthful appearance. In Time has a hard time justifying some of its unusual plot mechanics, so it's a good thing to have someone as charismatic as Timberlake delivering the exposition-heavy dialogue. His chemistry with Amanda Seyfried makes the film's action climax even more exciting.

In Time is a film about the power of youth and explores how society's infrastructure is designed to strip less fortunate people of their resources. It's a thematically dense story that touches on how differences in class, profession, and upbringing can determine one's fate. In Time is much more ambitious than many science fiction blockbusters and a highly entertaining thriller. Timberlake's endearing performance indicated that he could sustain an audience's interest in a potentially confusing concept.

In Time Release Date October 27, 2011 Cast justin timberlake , Olivia Wilde , Shyloh Oostwald , Johnny Galecki , Colin McGurk , will harris Rating PG-13 Runtime 109

3 'Southland Tales' (2007)

Director: Richard Kelly

Southland Tales is baffling, disturbing, and even brilliant. Richard Kelly's science fiction epic satirized consumerism, celebrity culture, presidential politics, and government surveillance way back in 2007. Southland Tales imagines a world where the contention between political parties has become violent, and the allure of celebrities has become even more influential in everyday life. Timberlake's character, Private Pilot Abilene, is a soldier whose country has left him behind after his serving in the Iraq War.

Although it may have once felt like a bad Saturday Night Live sketch, Southland Tales now reflects our reality. No scene better embodies the film's strange logic than a moment featuring a drug-induced Timberlake lip-syncing to The Killers' "All These Things That I've Done." Even removed from the film's context, it's a hypnotic sequence that shows how engaging Timberlake is as a performer. While much of Kelly's intent is satirical, Southland Tales works best when it evokes empathy for the characters who suffer as a result of the systems at play.

southland tales Release Date November 14, 2007 Cast Carlos Amezcua , Curtis Armstrong , Robert Benz , Todd Berger , Dave Carlin , Joe Campana Rating R Runtime 144

2 'Inside Llewyn Davis' (2013)

Directors: Joel and Ethan Coen

Inside Llewyn Davis is one of the most empathetic Coen brothers films. Timberlake got the chance to do what he does best- sing! He co-stars as Jim Berkey, a successful musician who offers an opportunity to his down-on-his-luck friend Llewyn (Oscar Isaac). Timberlake, Isaac, and a young Adam Driver sing the odd song "Please Mr. Kennedy" in what has to be one of the most delightful moments in any Coen brothers film. It's the rare moment of celebration in a film that reflects on how challenging the life of an artist really is.

Although the Coen Brothers have made many films about troubled protagonists, Inside Llewyn Davis shows how artistic integrity can be a burden for those who feel they must share their gifts with the world. Although Llewyn is met with setback after setback, he is continuously inspired to keep writing and performing new songs. The film shows how each of Llewyn's seemingly "normal" interactions, including his collaboration with Jim, ended up becoming a source of conflict within his life.

inside llewyn davis Release Date October 13, 2013 Cast Oscar Isaac , Carey Mulligan , justin timberlake , Ethan Phillips , Robin Bartlett , Max Casella Rating R Runtime 105

1 'The Social Network' (2010)

Director: David Fincher

Timberlake is perfectly cast as Sean Parker in The Social Network. Parker embodies everything wrong about the Internet age that David Fincher criticizes: he's selfish, disloyal, and will do anything to benefit his interests. The tragedy of The Social Network is seeing how Parker creates an unquenchable ambition within Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg)--Zuckerberg may have once been a sexist college student with some clever Internet skills, but Parker was the one who gave him actual power.

The Social Network analyzes how Zuckerberg's ambitions to create a global social platform stem from his feelings of insecurity and how his position as CEO allowed him to exert his power over others. Although Parker is one of Zuckerberg's most morally bankrupt allies, he's merely a pawn in Facebook's rise to power. Parker's influence on "the social network" itself shows how in today's Internet ecosystem, influence speaks louder than empathy. It's an instrumental performance within one of the masterpieces of the 21st century and the biggest testament to Timberlake's acting abilities.

