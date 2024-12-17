Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat, the comedian’s global entertainment company, isn’t slowing down. In November, the company announced an all-new six-episode unscripted cooking series with comedians and rappers Justina Valentine and Conceited. The Wild N’ Out stars bring fans a unique mix of food and laughter with What's Cookin' Good Lookin’, which is available on-demand on Peacock and Tubi, as well as on LOL Network’s FAST channels on Freevee, Pluto, Roku, Samsung US, Vizio, Xumo, Sling Freestream, and more.

The six-episode series is produced by Hartbeat and features the funny co-hosts as they cook up everything but food with unexpected recipes from their celebrity guests and crazy food challenges. Special guests include unofficial Coney Island mayor Gorilla Nems, rappers Remy Ma, ScarLip and Uncle Vin, Grammy nominated producer Havoc, and reality TV star Renee Graziano.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, the two spoke with Collide about what sets their cooking show apart from the masses. All six episodes are available to binge now.

Justina Valentine and Conceited Have No Skills In the Kitchen

The show features recipes - some good and not so good - from some of today’s popular celebrities. But the comedians admit they are no good in the kitchen.

COLLIDER: Congratulations on What's Cookin’ Good Lookin’. I love the concept of the show, but before we get into the nitty gritty of the show, can y'all even cook?

CONCEITED: No.

JUSTINA VALENTINE: We can cook in a rap battle. We can cook, we can roast, we can fry people up. But in the kitchen, Brenda, we're a little cooking impaired, to be honest.

CONCEITED: Yeah, that's where it gets a little tricky, which is why we have people come in to help. Some actually don't help us, but you know what I mean. For the most part, some people that we have can cook at least better than us.

VALENTINE: Well, anyone could cook better than us, but we had some people who actually cook like Remy [Ma]. Remy definitely knew how to chef it up. ScarLip was once a chef at, she said– What was it? Like an old people's home, right, Con?

CONCEITED: Yeah, something like that. Even though her dish was really unique. [Laughs]

VALENTINE: Yeah, her dish was a little shaky. But anyone could basically cook better than us.

So when you say you can't cook, give us the level of skill. Is it like you can make Ramen for yourselves? Can you do a Hamburger Helper? I mean, I feel like everybody can do spaghetti or an egg. What is it that you can do?

VALENTINE: Well, Con basically can't boil water.

CONCEITED: If it’s up to me, I mean, I can make a mean bowl of cereal, right? Okay. The milk is even with the cereal — it's not too much milk, not too much cereal.

What is your go-to cereal then?

CONCEITED: Actually, Fruity Pebbles, but it gets mad soggy quick, but I liked Fruity Pebbles as a kid.

VALENTINE: Well, Con, that makes sense because you're fruity.

CONCEITED: I knew you’d say that. Easy!

VALENTINE: As far as I go, Brenda, I can chef up a little something. I can make a little omelet. I can make some chicken cutlets.

CONCEITED: No, no, now you’re going too far. You can’t make chicken cutlets.

VALENTINE: Wait, I made some chicken cutlets with some bread crumbs last night, so relax, Con.

CONCEITED: Did it have any seasoning on it?

VALENTINE: It wouldn’t have been enough seasoning for you.

I love chicken cutlets. I make them myself. Do you use the 4C bread crumbs because that's all the seasoning you may need?

CONCEITED: She has no idea what you’re talking about, Brenda.

VALENTINE: Brenda, I’m not gonna lie… No, it's the Progresso. I'm looking at it on my counter. It’s the Progresso bread crumbs, and like you said, it's a one-stop shop. You put that on and then I added some mozzarella on top. But I just use the bread crumbs right out the can. I can't really get crazy. So, I'm not gonna lie.

Well, I'll give you an easy chicken cutlet recipe. So, the egg, the parmesan cheese, which is the shredded one, you mix that up, and then you put the chicken cutlets in there. You coat it, and then you use the 4C bread crumbs because that has all of the Italian seasonings already in it. So good.

CONCEITED: She doesn't use seasonings. But the way you talking, we need to get you on the show, Brenda!

VALENTINE: I know, Brenda! What's up for Season 2?

Listen, I'm only one call away, and my husband is Jamaican, so we have a good amount of things that we can do with you guys.

CONCEITED: Oh my goodness, y’all gotta pull up.

VALENTINE: Bring him, too. Y'all could just cook and we'll just ask you guys the questions and just chill and enjoy the meal.

CONCEITED: Does he know how to make oxtail?

Yes, he makes all of the dishes — oxtail, curry goat, brown stew chicken.

CONCEITED: Oh yeah, y’all gotta pull up.

And we're on the East Coast, so here we go!

VALENTINE: What state are you guys in?

We're in Maryland, but we're from Philly. It's an hour train ride or a two-hour drive.

VALENTINE: Yeah. Close, close.

Not far.

The ‘What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’ Celebrity Guests are the Show’s Best Ingredient

From rap icons to singers, find out how they get down in the kitchen.

So let's get into your guests. You mentioned that some of your guests obviously showed up and showed out, and one of those was Remy. Without giving too much, what was your favorite meal from one of your guests, and who just could have stayed home?

VALENTINE: The meal we made with Havoc was really good. Shoutout to Havoc. Remember, Con?

CONCEITED: Should I say the dish that I liked the most?

VALENTINE: Yeah, why not?

You can say the dish without giving it away.

CONCEITED: The dish that I loved the most was the brown sugar steak. I don't know who that was…

VALENTINE: Oh, that was Uncle Vin.

CONCEITED: Okay, well there we go. That one was the best. Oh, Vinnie! Vinnie can cook for real.

VALENTINE: Yes, he can.

CONCEITED: He can cook for real. Vinnie from Naughty By Nature. He can cook forreal, forreal. He was even saying everybody comes to him, like, “Yo, Vin, I need you to get busy.”

VALENTINE: He might even open up one day, like, Uncle Vin’s Bistro where he’s from. So yeah, he could definitely throw down.

CONCEITED: So, he's always invited.

VALENTINE: Always.

CONCEITED: But who's not invited?

Yeah, who cannot come back?

CONCEITED: If I can’t say Justina, because I guess she’s the host — she would be the uninvited — but, my man, when I say ScarLip… See, I love her energy, but just not in the kitchen. Please.

VALENTINE: Yeah.

CONCEITED: No, no, no, no.

VALENTINE: She told us to get the F out the kitchen, you know what I mean? She said, “Get the F out the kitchen,” and I was like, “ScarLip, I'm not gonna lie, for cooking at an old people's home, they must have dementia and not remember how bad your cooking was!” Because it's not hittin’ on anything. We're saying “Mmm,” but in a bad way.

CONCEITED: Yeah, not at all. She could have gone out right there with us.

VALENTINE: No, she wasn't very good. But Remy definitely could throw down. Remy taught us a lot. Remember, I was doing everything wrong? She was putting us onto the terminology, how to do stuff… Remy could definitely throw down. And Havoc wasn't bad. Oh, you know who was good? Renee [Graziano]. But we did something right in Renee's wheelhouse. We did spaghetti and meatballs.

CONCEITED: Yeah, that's not fair. That's like asking me to make a bowl of cereal. It’s gonna be lit.

VALENTINE: Renee could make that with her eyes closed.

Renee from Mob Wives?

VALENTINE: Yes, Renee Graziano. Shoutout to Renee. We love her. She came through, yelled at us, of course, and then she basically took over for the spaghetti and meatballs.

CONCEITED: I had to chill because she was about to start cooking me.

VALENTINE: Yeah, she was.

CONCEITED: I don't want to end up sleeping with no fishes. No none of that.

VALENTINE: She threatened to put you in the trunk a couple of times.

CONCEITED: Exactly. She was totally crazy.

So for Season 2, who are your dream guests? Who do you see that you'll have a good meal with? I would say you guys will have to have, like, a Patti LaBelle if you want some good food.

VALENTINE: That would be fire.

CONCEITED: We could make some of Patti’s pies!

VALENTINE: Well, I was with Jadakiss last night — shoutout to Kiss. We went through to Albee Al’s music video shoot — shoutout to Albee Al — and Kiss was like, to me, “Yo, when you and Conceited gonna put me on the podcast?” I said, “Next season.” So, I don't know if Jada can kiss– I don't know if Jada could cook or not.

CONCEITED: What happened last night? What the.

Well, we know what her Christmas wish is.

VALENTINE: No, no, no. Look, I love Kiss, but about what happened last night, like I said, just wait ‘til the song drops. I’m kidding. So, he wants to be on Season 2, so I don't know if he could cook or not, but just to have a legend like that in the kitchen — that's all we need, you know? So, I think definitely Kiss.

CONCEITED: We gotta get Kevin Hart on the show.

VALENTINE: I was just gonna say Kevin Hart.

CONCEITED: We gotta get Kev because I know we're going to see whatever Happy Meals we're going to be able to make. That's going to be crazy. I don't think he can cook.

VALENTINE: He probably can’t. But the good thing, Brenda, about us putting out our show through Hartbeat and under Kevin Hart is Con said he was real comfortable with that because Kevin is the only person that could actually make him look tall. So, it'll be good optics for Conceited. So, we got Kiss, we got Kevin Hart, gotta get BossMan, Nick Cannon.

CONCEITED: Nick Cannon better know how to cook.

He’s got a lot of children, but that doesn't mean he can cook.

CONCEITED: He’s gotta do something because he has to feed 10 — well, for now, 10 — which might double by the end of this interview.

It's more than 10. I just had to count for something. [Laughs]

VALENTINE: Well, Brenda, I'm not gonna lie, we didn't discuss this and I didn't tell Hartbeat about this but it just feels right to announce this… Make that 11.

Oh my gosh!

VALENTINE: I’m just kidding! I mean, I don’t think so. Because you can’t get pregnant from the mouth, so I don't think so.

CONCEITED: If you get that mayonnaise food baby out of here.

VALENTINE: [Laughs] Con, relax, because it could also be yours.

CONCEITED: That's true. That's the crazy part.

VALENTINE: It’s a little dicey, so relax.

How These Two Non-Cooking Celebs Intend to Spend the Holidays

The won’t be contributing any recipes to their family dishes

So Thanksgiving is approaching, right? You guys can't cook, but what are your plans?

CONCEITED: Well, me, I'm ordering catering or whoever in the family can cook is comin’ to cook. [Laughs] And it’s funny you brought a Patti LaBelle because I have, like, four Patti’s Pies ready, just chilling.

Where are you ordering from? When you say catering, do you mean you're getting a full spread, or are you ordering a meal from UberEats, like Chipotle?

CONCEITED: No, no, no. I was going to get a full spread. It was going to be a little food from a Jamaican restaurant, a little from a Haitian restaurant, and an Italian spot. I’ll probably get some rice and turkey from Asian spots, a lot of stuff from a Jamaican spot, and pasta from the Italian.

VALENTINE: Con likes his food like he likes his women: all different ethnicities and cultures.

CONCEITED: That’s right. All different flavors.

And what about you, Justina?

VALENTINE: For Thanksgiving, I actually go to Boston. I have family out there, and they all know how to throw down. So, I'm just trying to prepare myself for the holiday season because, you know, the holiday season, everyone gains a couple of pounds. So, for these next couple days, week or so, I'm trying to scale back a little bit because I know once Thanksgiving and Christmas hits, a little extra weight is going to come on back.

CONCEITED: Facts. But that's what it's for, man. Treat yourself during those times.

Back to the show, are you guys inspired to learn how to cook? Now is the perfect time with the holiday season coming up. You can transition from making cereal to maybe making a cold casserole since that's in the cold space, or a salad, like a pasta salad or a seafood.

CONCEITED: You're going way, way, way above my skill set.

Well, start with a pasta salad. That's literally just noodles, peppers, onions, cucumbers, tomato. That's it. And Italian dressing. Shake it up and there you go.

CONCEITED: I just dump it in a bowl, and just, “Here?”

I mean, not a whole pepper or a whole onion. You have to, like, chop them up.

CONCEITED: Oh no, no, no, no. So, you see that, I will find some way to mess that up somehow, some way. And Justina, the only thing she knows how to make is reservations, so we really can’t do anything.

VALENTINE: Well, Brenda, one time, Conceited brought me to his family's house, and I brought potato salad, and it went all bad after that.

That was very bold! Potato salad, macaroni, and cheese, deviled eggs — you have to be a king or queen of those. You don't just bring those places.

CONCEITED: And you don't put raisins in them either, Justina. Did you know that? Never do that.

VALENTINE: Yeah, that went bad for us. But I think we could learn how to cook a little something, you know what I mean? I think now is the time. You mentioned seafood — Con has been known to be a pescatarian. He loves to eat fish. So, I think there's something for us in our future. And he is very good at cooking shrimp because that's his people. I’m always tellin’ him, “Go with your people.”

CONCEITED: But I love seafood. I love seafood. Justina does, too. She has the crabs all the time.

VALENTINE: And, Brenda, I got them from him.

CONCEITED: That's the way that is. I’ll learn how to cook. When you and your husband come on the show, we're going to do some– I’m not gonna say oxtail…

I was about to say, that's a little…

CONCEITED: I'm not gonna say no oxtail because that's going to be crazy. Let me warm up.

You can do rice and peas. That's simple.

CONCEITED: Simple?!

That's a more simple dish out of the Jamaican classics.

CONCEITED: Let me just warm up a Jamaican beef patty in a microwave. There we go.

VALENTINE: See, Brenda, here's the problem. Look at Con’s hands. Do you see all these rings? You see all the bracelets, the watches? He's not taking any of that off. He's not willing to take off any of his bling. So, you have to be careful when you're eating. You might bite down on a baguette. So, that's the problem.

CONCEITED: That was hilarious.

Going back to the show, what made you guys want to partner on this project, and what would you attribute your chemistry to?

VALENTINE: Probably just from the times that we banged. We have good chemistry from that. It's one of those things, you know? That's what I’d say for the chemistry. As far as partnering together, me and Con are just really good friends, people love us together, the fans love to see us together. So, even when he gets on my nerves, Brenda, I'm a big believer in giving the people what they want.

CONCEITED: We decided to do cooking because, like we said, we do be cooking in the rap battles and everything. It was really about rapping the ingredient. It was like, “Yo, rapping ingredients, that is dope. But if we’re rapping in ingredients, what are we rapping ingredients to?” Food! “Let’s cook. Even though we can’t.”

VALENTINE: Con came up with the tagline: What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’, where even though we shouldn’t…

CONCEITED: We look good cookin.

VALENTINE: Yeah. So, we know there's a bunch of cooking shows out there, but ours definitely has a different twist, like Con says from rapping the ingredients to, although we can't really cook and chef it up in the kitchen, we do cook in the Wildstyle battles and the roasts. So, we're roasting each other all show long and we get our guests involved with that. We get them to rap, we get them to roast, and it's just a different spin on being in the kitchen and food and meals, which brings everyone together, and learning more about our guests. They tell us stories about their past and their favorite dishes. It's just a cool spin and way to learn more about that person other than to just sit down at a podcast. We have activities, we have games, and it makes it fun. And it's always fun to roast Con. He just gives us an unlimited supply of material.

Well, this has been a fun way to start my day. I wish you guys a great holiday season. Hopefully you guys pick up a spatula or a piece of foil, put something in the oven. Contribute.

CONCEITED: The next time I see you, Brenda, I'm going to have something on my resume that I cook.

When I talk to you for Season 2, I hope that there's progress there. We’re adults. We have to be able to make at least one meal.

VALENTINE: That's fair, that's fair. We'll work on that, Brenda. For you. When you and your husband come through, we will have prepared something for you to taste test, and then you'll make something that's way better. But we'll definitely work on that for your two.

CONCEITED: And you have to sign a waiver first before you eat anything we make.

VALENTINE: That is true.

Well, good luck, and as I said, happy holidays.

What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’ can be streamed on Peacock

