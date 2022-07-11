Funko has unveiled a new Pop figure of fan-favorite rebel Jyn Erso, which is part of the new exclusive Pop figure series that celebrates the women of Star Wars. The six-figure series was announced earlier this year during the Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and Revenge of the Fifth (May 5th) festivities. Previously fans saw a Padmé Amidala figurine which was followed up by Sabine Wren wielding the Darksaber from the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Now, Jyn Erso marks the third female figure released in the series. Funko announced on Twitter, “Your POP! STAR WARS Power of the Galaxy set will take off with POP! Jyn Erso bobblehead to lead the way for the rebellion in your display.” The new collectible takes on the likeness of Felicity Jones, who played the character in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with a similar hairdo, jacket, and guns in hands.

Jyn Erso, the protagonist of the Star Wars spin-off film – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was a lonesome criminal who was later recruited by the Rebellion to join in their fight against the Empire. As the Rebellion learns about Death Star, the Empire’s new weapon, Chancellor Mon Mothma sends Erso on a mission to steal the Empire’s plan for the weapon. Jyn was first introduced in the 2016 prequel novel Catalyst by James Luceno and was portrayed as intelligent, kind, selfless, with an acute sense of justice, and most importantly as a rebel!

Image via Disney

John Knoll, who conceived the story of Rogue One, told Vanity Fair in 2016 that he envisioned Jyn as a “female protagonist who could be an inspiration for his daughters.” Jones who played the character in Rogue One described her approach in a previous interview, “I approached Jyn very physically, I wanted it to feel that she’s been learning to fight her whole life and she navigates the universe in such a way that she’s ready and prepared to attack whenever she might need to.”

Jones also learned martial arts in preparation for the character, she revealed, "It gave me the physical strength to annihilate stormtroopers, but also a sense of the mental strength that is so key to martial arts – that your body can be a lethal weapon and you have to use that strength wisely.” Further adding,

I loved all those aspects of Jyn — her leadership qualities and her instinct for survival and also a sort of inner peace that made her feel ‘what happens, happens.’ I did feel invincible after playing Jyn.

The Funko Pop drops on October 28th. Meanwhile, check out the figure image below: