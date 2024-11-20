The world of K-Dramas is like a never-ending buffet of binge-worthy goodness. Between the much-anticipated Squid Game Season 2 and fresh hits like The Judge from Hell, keeping track of what’s worth watching can feel overwhelming. The best part about K-Dramas is that, despite the word “drama” in the genre, it’s also home to a bunch of comedy titles worth spending the entire day watching.

Whether it’s hilarious workplace antics or awkward meet-cutes, K-comedies have mastered the art of transforming familiar story arcs into fresh new reiterations. Most importantly, they know how to whip up some pretty good laughs. Here are 10 K-comedies guaranteed to brighten anyone’s day and are worth the time binging.

10 ‘Chicken Nugget’ (2024)

Created by Park Ji-dok

Image via Netflix

When Min-ah (Kim You-Jung) steps into a shady purple contraption, she doesn’t expect to come out as a chicken nugget - yes, a literal nugget. It doesn’t help that the inventor of said machine happens to be her dad, Sun-man (Ryu Seung-ryong). The frazzled president of his machine company, Sun-man enlists the help of his bumbling intern Baek-joong (Ahn Jae-hong). Baek-joong secretly harbors a crush on Min-ah, and in an attempt to prove his worth, he’ll go through any hoop to bring her back to her human form.

Based on the hit Korean webtoon by Ji-dok, Chicken Nugget breaks every rule of the K-Comedy playbook. Most comedies would have a solid plot to carry the story, but this series absolutely refuses to take things seriously go for the Dumb and Dumber-esque slapstick style.

Chicken Nugget Release Date March 15, 2024 Cast Ryu Seung-ryong , Ahn Jae-hong , Kim Yoo-jung , Md Rustam Ansari Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Network Netflix Directors Lee Byeong-heon Producers Lee Jong-seok Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 ‘Hospital Playlist’ (2020)

Directed by Shin Won-ho

Image via Netflix

Hospital Playlist stitches together heart, humor, and the kind of friendships that make even the craziest days in medicine survivable. Meet five med school besties - Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk), Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok), Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho), Yang Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung) and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) - who’ve kept their bond strong for over 20 years. Now, working in the same hospital, they juggle life-and-death moments, crushing workloads, and an endless supply of shenanigans.

Forget the weary and dreary Grey’s Anatomy - Hospital Playlist brings a more welcoming and laughable air to the medical procedural genre. From bickering over what to eat for lunch to rocking out in their gloriously terrible band after hours, these doctors prove that laughter really is the best medicine. Despite the comedic undertones of the show, it doesn’t take away the seriousness of the actual work performed by medical professionals.

Hospital Playlist Release Date March 12, 2020 Cast Cho Jung-seok , Yoo Yeon-seok , Jung Kyung-ho , Kim Dae-Myung , Jeon Mi-do Main Genre Romance Seasons 2 Creator(s) Lee Woo-jung , Shin Won-ho

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 ‘A Virtuous Business’ (2024)

Directed by Jo Woong

Image via Netflix

A Virtuous Business time travels all the way back to 1992 to the rural village of Geumje. Housewife and mother of one Jeong-Suk (Kim So-Yeon) wants to financially support her family. Getting turned away from one job after another, Jeong-Suk finally jumped into the world of door-to-door sales… For imported adult products. After attracting the attention of three other women in the small town, the four of them join forces and take their business venture by storm.

What makes A Virtuous Business so comedic is that none of these women had prior experience dealing with “explicit” products.

What makes A Virtuous Business so comedic is that none of these women had prior experience dealing with “explicit” products like lingerie or adult toys- let alone selling from. Considering that the show was set in the early ‘90s, sex was still considered taboo. But no amount of embarrassment is going to stop these ladies from selling provocative undergarments to fellow housewives.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’ (2018)

Directed by Park Joon-hwa

Image via tvN

Those who enjoy the likes of A Family Affair or Set It Up might laugh along to the antics of What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. Lee Young-Joon (Park Seo-Joon) is a hilarious, narcissistic vice chairman whose world revolves around nothing but himself - until his tireless secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min-young), drops a bombshell: she’s quitting. After nine years of managing his ego, weekends, and holidays, Mi So’s resignation leaves Young-Joon stumped. Turns out, she’s more than his right hand - she might be his whole heart.

A big part of the show’s theme is the slow-burning romance between Young-Joon and Mi So, which brings out the comedy in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. From Young-Joon’s over-the-top wooing attempts to Mi So’s exasperated eye rolls, audiences can’t help but look forward to what other antics Young-Joon might pull out of his sleeve.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim Release Date June 6, 2018 Writers Jung Eun Young , Choi Bo-rim Network tvN Directors Park Joon-hwa Producers Jang Jung-do

WATCH ON NETFLIX

6 ‘Seoul Busters’ (2024)

Directed by An Jong-Yeon

Image via Disney+

When the best of the best gets paired with the worst of the worst, audiences get Seoul Busters. Dongbang Yu-Bin (Kim Dong-Wook) is the ultimate triple threat. With good looks, a high level of intelligence, and a rock-solid physique, the world is his oyster. But despite being offered a lifetime tenure as a professor outside the country, Yu-bin decides to pack his bags and move back to South Korea, where he volunteers as the chief of the Violent Crimes Unit 2 at Songwon Police Station - the worst team in the nation with the weakest arrest performance.

Chaos erupts in Seoul Busters when these two opposites attempt to work with each other. Not only does Yu-Bin have to set an example all by himself, but he has to lead a reluctant ragtag crew of officers with questionable personalities and even more dubious methods. Whether it’s his all brawn, no brains subordinate, or his fuming short-tempered detective, it’s basically another version of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Seoul Busters Release Date September 11, 2024 Cast Kim Dong-wook , Park Ji-hwan , Seo Hyun-woo , Park Se-wan , Son Eun-seo Network Disney+ Producers Jang Won-seok Character(s) Dongbang Yoo-bin , Moo Joong-ryeok , Jeong Jung-hwan , Seo Min-seo , Jeong Eun-kyung

WATCH ON HULU

5 ‘Business Proposal’ (2022)

Directed by Park Seon-ho

Image by Kakao Entertainment

Business Proposal is what happens when things don’t go according to plan. When Shin Ha-Ri (Kim Se-Jeong) steps in for her chaebol heiress bestie, Jin Young-Seo, for a blind date, little does Ha-Ri realize that she’s about to have a romantic dinner with her own boss, the no-nonsense CEO Kan Tae-Moo (Ahn Hyo-Seop). Oddly enough, Tae-Moo proposes a fake engagement so that he can get off the hook from his grandfather's matchmaking schemes.

Packed with mistaken identities and sizzling chemistry, Business Proposal is what happens when the professional gets a lot more personal. From Ha-Ri’s awkward attempts to keep her cover to Tae-Moo’s endearing obliviousness, the sparks fly both in the office and beyond. This only gets chaotically and comically messier when family and friends are involved in their would-be romance.

Business Proposal Release Date March 1, 2022 Creator StudioS Cast Ahn Hyo-seop , Kim Sejeong , Kim Min-kyu , Seol In-ah Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

WATCH ON NETFLIX

4 ‘The Fiery Priest’ (2019)

Directed by Lee Myung-woo and Park Bo-ram

Image via Netflix

Hell hath no fury like a priest scorned. The Fiery Priest is very much self-explanatory. Kim Hae-Il (Kim Nam-Gil) is a devout Catholic priest who is infamous for his anger management issues, not hesitating to call out his mass or even getting himself into physical alterations - all while wearing his robe. But when an elderly priest is found murdered under the guise of a “suicide”, Hae-II senses that something’s amiss.

Joining forces with the embarrassingly timid detective Gu Dae-Young (Kim Sung-Kyun) and the “bad girl” prosecutor Kyung-Sun (Lee Ha-Nee), the trio are stuck in a joint investigation. While television and film have seen their fair share of questionable priests, none quite compares to The Fiery Priest. His anger transforms him into an unlikely comedic relief, as not everyone gets to watch a priest being openly annoyed by minor inconveniences, let alone be ready to beat someone up.

The Fiery Priest Release Date February 15, 2019 Cast Kim Nam-gil , Kim Sung-kyun , Jung Young-ju , Lee Ha-nee , Go Joon , Geum Sae-rok , Jeong In-gi , Han Gi-joong , Lee Moon-sik , Jeong Dong-hwan , Jeon Seong-woo , Go Gyu-pil , Yoon Joo-hee , Um Mun-suk , Cha Chung-hwa , Jeong Jae-kwang , Baek Ji-won , BIBI , Sung Joon , Han Dong-kyu Writers Park Jae-beom Network SBS Directors Lee Myung-woo Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX

3 ‘Doctor Slump’ (2024)

Directed by Oh Hyun-jong

Image via Netflix

Doctor Slump flips the frenemies-to-lovers trope with humor, heart, and a side of karaoke. Yeo Jeong-Woo (Park Hyung-Sik) was once a star surgeon, but a mysterious medical scandal leaves him hated by the nation and questioning his skills. Nam Ha-Neul (Park Shin-Hye), a brilliant but burned-out anesthesiologist, feels equally stuck in her thankless grind. When these former school rivals reunite at rock bottom, their shared misery turns into unexpected company.

The magic lies in their chaotic yet comforting bond - late-night drinks, goofy trips to the arcade as grown adults, and street food therapy, all of which set the stage for some hilarious moments. But Doctor Slump also delivers a bigger message: life doesn’t always have to be perfect. With plenty of charm and hidden wisdom, the series is bound to make audiences laugh and cry.

Doctor Slump Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date January 27, 2024 Studio SLL, HighZium Studio

WATCH ON NETFLIX

2 ‘Crash Course in Romance’ (2023)

Directed by Yoo Je-Won

Image via Netflix

Crash Course in Romance introduces audiences to former national athlete Nam Haeng-Seong (Jeon Do-Yeon). Gone are her days of being a handball player; she’s now the proud owner of a “banchan” (side dish) take-out store. On the other end of the spectrum is Choi Chi-Yeol (Jung Kyoung-Ho), a popular university entrance exam instructor who’s a celebrity in the private education field. When Haeng-Song gets involved in her daughter’s Korea’s college entrance exams, she’s about to cross paths with Chi-Yeol.

What makes Crash Course in Romance so tender and special is its mature, heartfelt love story between leads in their 40s and 50s, set against South Korea’s cutthroat academic culture. Haeng-Seon’s cozy side-dish shop and unwavering positivity collide with Chi-Yeol’s guarded, high-pressure life as a star tutor. But the more these total opposites find their way to each other, the more unexpected laughs they deliver.

Crash Course In Romance Release Date January 14, 2023 Cast Jeon Do-yeon , Jung Kyung-ho , Lee Bong-ryun , Oh Eui-Sik Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Hee-Seung Yang

WATCH ON NETFLIX

1 'Itaewon Class' (2020)

Created by Gwang Jin

Image via Netflix

Revenge is served with a spicy bowl of noodles in Itaewon Class. Seoul’s buzzing Itaewon district welcomes the presence of the mysterious Park Sae Ro Yi (Seo-Joon), a scrappy ex-con with a bone to pick - namely with Jang Geun Won, the spoiled heir to a restaurant empire, and his ruthless CEO father. After losing everything, Sae Ro Yi sets out to build his modest bar, BanBam, into a powerhouse capable of toppling the Jang dynasty.

Itaewon Class is a complete package, having everything from punchy humor to dramatic story arcs and even tackling progressive themes like racism and transphobia. Expect outrageous clashes, laugh-out-loud bar brawls, and every sharp comment that comes out from Sae Ro Yi’s trusted right-hand woman, Jo Yi Seo (Kim Da-mi).

Itaewon Class Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 31, 2020 Creator Gwang Jin Cast Park Seo-joon , Kim Da-mi , Yoo Jae-myung , Nara , Ahn Bo-Hyun , Lee Joo-young , Kim Hye-Eun , Ryu Kyung-soo Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1 Developer Kim Do-soo Production Company Showbox Number of Episodes 16 Expand

Keep Reading: November 29 Will Be a Huge Day for K-Drama Fans