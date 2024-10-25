K-Dramas are taking the world by storm, and while many may associate the genre with heart-pounding thrillers like Squid Game or the spine-chilling zombie show Sweet Home, it’s also popular for its comedies. K-comedies are famous for putting clever twists on familiar tropes - think mistaken identities, enemies turned lovers or the charming heartfeltness of childhood friends.

These shows find inventive ways to breathe new life into classic scenarios, whether set in bustling corporate offices or the unexpected backdrop of North Korea. With these different spins, K-comedies provide something for everyone, regardless of culture. Plus, there’s nothing more universal than the language of laughter. For anyone in the mood for some lighthearted fun, here are the 10 best K-comedy shows, ranked.

10 'Hospital Playlist' (2020)

Director: Shin Won-ho

Hospital Playlist brings together five friends from med school who’ve been tight for over 20 years. Now, colleagues work in different departments at the same hospital. While hospitals are notorious for long hours, high-pressure situations, and demanding bosses, having friends like Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk), Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok), Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho), Yang Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung) and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) make things a little more bearable.

The show adds lighthearted, comedic moments to break up the intensity that typically comes with med shows. Whether they’re bickering like siblings over spicy food or jamming out in their hilariously mediocre band, these doctors know how to have fun. There’s even a scene where one performs emergency surgery with a Darth Vader hat stuck to his head. Yet, despite the humor, Hospital Playlist never loses sight of the serious work doctors do.

9 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' (2018)

Director: Park Joon-hwa

Audiences who enjoyed Netflix’s A Family Affair might love What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. This K-comedy follows Lee Young-Joon (Park Seo-joon), a narcissistic vice chairman of a family-run company. Arrogant and self-centered, he relies on his loyal secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min-young), to handle everything. But after nine years of dedicated service, even working for him on the weekends and holidays, Mi So suddenly resigns, leaving Young-Joon completely lost and baffled. He soon realizes she means far more to him than he thought.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim manages to keep things lighthearted despite its steamy moments.

While boss-secretary dynamics often get overly sexualized in media, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim manages to keep things lighthearted despite its steamy moments - including more than a few intense kisses and a passionate bedroom scene. The real comedy lies in watching the powerful Young-Joon go putty for Mi So, pulling all the desperate stops to make her stay.

8 'Oh My Venus' (2015-2016)

Director: Kim Hyung-suk and Lee Na-jeong

A former high school beauty queen is about to get the shock of her life in Oh My Venus. Having reached the peak of popularity back in high school, things take a turn for Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min-a) when adulthood hit her. Once dubbed “Daejeon Venus”, Joo Eun’s youthful charm and slim figure are long gone - she’s now an overworked and overlooked attorney with low self-esteem. Things start to shake up when Kim Yeong Ho (So Ji-sub) enters her life. A celebrity personal trainer with his own personal baggage, he accidentally becomes her life coach after a cringe-worthy plane encounter.

Packed with humor, physical comedy, and a dash of romance, Oh My Venus is as much about falling in love with yourself as it is about sparking unexpected love with a handsome trainer.

Between witty banter, laugh-out-loud moments, and endless awkward run-ins, Joo Eun embarks on a slow but steady transformation - not just to regain her looks, but to reclaim her confidence. Packed with humor, physical comedy, and a dash of romance, Oh My Venus is as much about falling in love with yourself as it is about sparking unexpected love with a handsome trainer.

7 'Doctor Slump' (2024)

Director: Oh Hyun-jong

Doctor Slump offers a fresh spin on the classic frenemies-to-lovers trope. Once a top student from the country’s best medical school, Yeo Jeong-Woo’s (Park Hyung-Sik) life takes a turn for the worst after a mysterious medical accident, putting his reputation on the line and ultimately being hated by the nation. Meanwhile, Nam Ha-Neul (Park Shin-Hye), a brilliant anesthesiologist, is stuck in a never-ending cycle of work and dissatisfaction. Both feeling lost, the former school rivals cross paths again during their lowest points and unexpectedly become each other’s source of comfort.

While the premise alone sounds sad, the humor lies in the way these two former school enemies reunite under the most unusual circumstances. Although the two still hold some slight childish resentment for each other, the two immediately let down their walls upon learning of each other’s situation. Together, they share nights filled with drinks, karaoke, and street food, finding “little happiness” in their lives. Despite their serious struggles, Doctor Slump balances heartfelt moments with humor, making the comedy feel genuine and unforced.

6 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' (2021)

Director: Yoo Je-won and Kwon Yong-il

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha follows Yoon Hye-Jin (Shin Min-a), a no-nonsense city dentist who suddenly finds herself in the quirky seaside village of Gongjin after an impulsive move shakes up her life. There, she meets the mysterious yet lovable Hong Du-Sik (Kim Seon-ho), or “Chief Hong”, who seems to be Gongjin’s unofficial mayor and jack-of-all-trades. While Hye-Jin is all about logic and precision, Du-Sik’s laid-back, know-it-all attitude leads to hilarious clashes between the two.

One of the secrets to a solid K-comedy is utilizing the art of laugh-out-loud misunderstandings, which keep popping up between the two. While it may get tiring sometimes seeing the two not on the same frequency, it does serve up some witty banter as Hye-Jin and Du-Sik attempt to work out their undeniable chemistry. Another plus point about the show lies in the lovable townspeople of Gongjin getting into random sidequests, which usually get Hye-Jin and Du-Sik involved one way or another.

5 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo' (2016-2017)

Director: Oh Hyun-jong

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows the life of Kim Bok-Joo (Lee Sung-Kyung), a bubbly and determined college weightlifter with big dreams. Despite her talent, Bok-Joo and her fellow weightlifting teammates are often ridiculed for being “unladylike” and struggling socially at their sports university, especially compared to the glamorous gymnastics team. With her quirky family backing her, Bok-Joo remains upbeat, but things take an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Jung Joon-Hyung (Nam Joo-Hyuk), a collegiate swimmer who’s hit a rough patch in his career.

High school alone is hard enough, but a super competitive sports school filled with the nation’s best athletes? Now that’s a new kind of pressure. Still, the humor lies in the chemistry between the two leading characters, who are constantly butting heads and squabbling over everything, from their choice of sports to their annoying habits. Despite it all, Weightlifting Fairy Ki Bok-joo balances its comedic moments with relatable themes about self-acceptance and personal growth - both on and off the field.

4 'Business Proposal' (2022)

Director: Park Seon-ho

Business Proposal isn’t just a document - it’s an actual romantic proposal. Shin Ha-Ri (Kim Se-Jeong) finds herself in a mess when she agrees to impersonate her chaebol heiress friend, Jin Young-Seo, on a blind date to get rejected as quickly as possible. But her plan backfires when she realizes her date is none other than Kang Tae-Moo (Ahn Hyo-Seop), the handsome and serious CEO of her company. Things spiral out of control when Tae-Moo, eager to get his meddling grandfather off his back, proposes to Ha-Ri, unaware that she’s actually his employee.

A rom-com that is rooted in the “mistaken identities” cliche, the K-comedy thrives on the comedic timing and electric chemistry between Ha-Ri and Tae-Moo. But they’re not the only ones stuck in this chaos. With Ha-Ri’s quirky team members and Young-Seo’s hilariously outspoken cousin involved, audiences are in for a workplace romance that will put HR into extreme shock.

3 'Crash Landing On You' (2019-2020)

Director: Lee Jung-hyo

North Korea is never a laughing matter, but Crash Landing On You takes a risky comedic approach and makes it work. South Korean heiress Yoon Se-Ri (Son Ye-Jin) finds herself crash-landing in North Korea after a paragliding mishap, thanks to some overly enthusiastic wind. Just her luck, Captain Ri Jeong-Hyeok (Hyun-Bin), a stoic North Korean army officer, saves her from being discovered by other troop members. As he hides her from his fellow soldiers, the two learn more about each other and their respective cultures.

Much of the plot revolves around Se-Ri’s sassy fish-out-of-water antics as she tries to survive in a foreign land. While this is a common trope, the fact that she’s stuck in North Korea, out of all places, amps up the comedy. Se-Ri literally has no regard for the country’s strictness. It’s not just her - it’s also the village “ahjummas” who are constantly gossiping to Captain Ri’s squad of lovable misfits. Crash Landing On You is a breath of fresh air in the K-comedy world.

2 'Reply 1988' (2015-2016)

Director: Shin Won-ho

There’s always something happening during the roaring ‘80s. Reply 1988 is a nostalgic journey to the past, following five childhood friends - Duk-Sun (Hyeri), Jung-Hwan (Ryu Jun-Yeol), Sun-Woo (Ko Gyung-Pyo), Dong-Ryong (Lee Dong-Hwi), and Taek (Park Bo-Gum) - go through the ups and downs of life in their small town neighborhood. Set in a time without smartphones or flashy gadgets, the real magic lies in their everyday antics. Whether it’s Duk-Sun’s comically chaotic family or Jung-Hwan’s obsession with soccer, this show turns the mundane into something hilariously heartwarming.

A huge part of the storyline lies in their many mishaps - like cramming into Taek’s tiny room or getting into absurd sibling spats. But beyond the laughter, Reply 1988 isn’t afraid to bring up heartwarming themes that are true to reality, like education, marriages, and even debt. Through its simple moments, the gang will make audiences laugh as if they’re part of the gang.

1 'Welcome to Waikiki' (2018)

Director: Lee Chang-min

Welcome to Waikiki is a story of three struggling dreamers - Dong-Goo (Kim Jung-Hyun), an aspiring but unlucky director, Joon-Ki (Lee Yi-Kyung), a quirky actor stuck in minor roles, and Doo-Shik (Son Seung-Won), a writer fumbling through life - run a guesthouse that’s constantly on the brink of bankruptcy. Things take a hilarious turn when a single mother and her mysterious baby suddenly move in.

These mismatched roommates can’t seem to catch a break. What makes this even more hilarious is that these folks have absolutely no idea how to run a guesthouse, especially one that is already as dysfunctional as Waikiki. With scenes like Dong-Goo hilariously fumbling through baby care, Joon-Ki taking bizarre acting gigs, and Doo-Sik getting wrapped up in utterly bizarre schemes, Welcome to Waikiki is a comedy gem that never takes itself too seriously.

