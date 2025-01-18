When most people hear the phrase "K-drama," they often put their minds to melodramatic and romantic shows. Though that is partially true, the K-drama world is full of shows of various genres; perhaps the most underrated genre is comedy. With so many South Korean exports onto the global stage being very serious shows like Squid Game or Kingdom, comedies easily fall into the background and take a backseat.

K-comedies are a great way to get into more kinds of dramas from South Korea; their humor often leans on slapstick and physical comedy, and jokes often verge on dark humor. It's typical for Korean movies and shows of all genres to have at least some bits of comedy in them (Squid Game certainly does), but only a few purely comical shows are perfect comedies from start to finish. Fans interested in expanding their K-drama library should try watching one (if not all) of these perfect South Korean comedies.

10 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' (2016-2017)

Starring Lee Min-ho and Jun Ji-hyun

Lee Min-ho stars in K-dramas that never miss, and The Legend of the Blue Sea is one of them. Though predominantly a romantic fantasy, this series is also well-known for being very funny and endearing. Lee is joined by Korea's sweetheart Jun Ji-hyun, and the two make an iconic on-screen pair. The Legend of the Blue Sea won numerous awards in South Korea, with Lee and Jun taking the best couple award; their chemistry is off the charts, and Jun Ji-hyun is also hilarious in the series.

The story intertwines the historical and modern storylines really well.

The Legend of the Blue Sea follows the fated romance of a mermaid and a man which started in their first incarnations during the Joseon era and continued into the modern age. The mermaid's first incarnation, Se-hwa (Jun Ji-hyun), saves a nobleman's son, Dam-ryeong (Lee Min-ho), from drowning. When they bond and fall in love, Dam-ryeong is forced to marry another woman since Se-hwa can't join him on land. In their modern incarnations, they are Joon-jae, a good-looking con artist, and Shim Cheong, a lost girl who can't remember who she is. The story intertwines the historical and modern storylines really well. It's one of the K-dramas that defined the 2010s, but also one that (surprisingly) made people laugh.

9 'Psychopath Diary' (2019-2020)

Starring Yoon Shi-yoon and Park Sung-hoon

A comedy thriller needs to be on the list, otherwise it wouldn't be a complete K-drama list, after all. Psychopath Diary sounds sinister, but it's often ridiculous and laugh-out-loud funny. It's a heavily underrated show, which could be because thriller comedies aren't all the rage when people just want to have a laugh and forget things. Psychopath Diary has some heavy and dark themes, and its comedy follows suit. Black comedy in K-dramas is rare, but this one does it well.

Black comedy in K-dramas is rare, but this one does it well.

Yoon Shi-yoon plays a timid security analyst at a big company called Dong-sik. He is often overlooked, so he doesn't value himself as much, either. When he accidentally witnesses a murder and finds a red diary one day, moments later an accident causes him to lose his memory. Since the diary is the only thing found on him at the time of the accident, Dong-sik starts believing he's the serial killer whose crimes are documented in it. However, as it's later found out, the director of Dong-sik's company, In-woo (Park Sung-hoon), is the actual serial killer, and the diary belongs to him. This layered drama can make people laugh despite its heavy themes.

8 'Business Proposal' (2022)

Starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong