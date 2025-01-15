K-dramas are a source of ultimate fun and relaxation; they're often full of multiple twists and (un)surprising turns, hooking audiences onto every new episode. Though the plot is often the biggest selling point of most K-dramas, sometimes fans watch them because of specific actors and actresses. With stans and fans all over the globe, some K-drama actors and actresses enjoy a higher level of attention; they could be good-looking or have a great public reputation (which is everything in the South Korean entertainment world).

As these actors get more TV and film under their acting belts, their dramas are more likely to be hits. Because of a combination of their public reputation and great offers, several South Korean actors and actresses have hit after hit. The success of their dramas may lie in a greatly written script and aesthetically enjoyable visuals, but most often, it's their own presence. Those actors are often in K-dramas that never miss, bringing them even more love and attention from global audiences.

10 Gong Hyo-jin

'When the Camellia Blooms,' 'The Greatest Love'

Popular Drama Year of Release 'The Greatest Love' 2011 'It's Okay, That's Love' 2014 'The Producers' 2015 'Don't Dare to Dream' 2016 'When the Camellia Blooms' 2019 'When the Stars Gossip' 2025

Gong Hyo-jin is more or less a household name in South Korea. Her career spans over 25 years, after she debuted in the K-horror movie Memento Mori. Today, most fans know Gong for her roles in When the Camellia Blooms, The Greatest Love, and The Producers. Gong Hyo-jin is often cast as the female lead character with a strong personality, a woman who's tough on the outside but soft on the inside. Her gentle facial features make her a chameleon in each role, but also a recognizable actor in many ways.

Gong Hyo-jin's dramas are often romantic comedies, since she has a knack for portraying relatable and funny women. In 2025, Netflix users can see her in another rom-com with elements of sci-fi, When the Stars Gossip; she portrays Eve Kim, a Korean-American astronaut who falls in love with a space tourist, Gong Ryong, played by another beloved actor, Lee Min-ho. The pair have excellent chemistry, with another playful comedy with a wild sci-fi setting that promised and delivered a great K-drama.

9 Lee Min-ho

'Pachinko,' 'Boys Over Flowers,' 'Heirs'

Popular Drama Year of Release 'Boys Over Flowers' 2009 'City Hunter' 2011 'The Heirs' 2013 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' 2016 'The King: Eternal Monarch' 2020 'When the Stars Gossip' 2025

Gong Hyo-jin's most recent acting partner, Lee Min-ho, is more than just that today. Lee is more or less a living K-drama legend, a man who's escorted the popularity and adoration of the genre to international success. Though only 37, he's technically an acting veteran already; he debuted in the drama called Sharp in 2002. Today, fans mostly know him for his roles in The Heirs, Boys Over Flowers, and, most recently, Pachinko. Pachinko is considered one of the best K-dramas of the past few years, and it was produced by and aired on Apple TV+.

Lee Min-ho is a valuable name to most K-drama producers, so landing him for a role always means the drama is going to be successful. Beyond his name and good looks, however, Lee Min-ho is a great actor and his dramas typically deliver - Pachinko being the most recent example, while The Heirs and Boys Over Flowers enjoy a sort of cult classic status. Lee Min-ho often portrays courageous characters, or those who show the ability to change and adapt; the transformative nature of his roles allows him to be likable and a fan favorite.

8 Lee Dong-wook

'Goblin,' 'Tale of the Nine Tailed,' 'A Shop For Killers'

Popular Drama Year of Release 'My Girl' 2005 'Hotel King' 2014 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' 2016 'Hell Is Other People' aka 'Strangers from Hell' 2019 'Tale of the Nine Tailed' 2020 'Bad and Crazy' 2021

Another K-drama veteran and household name, Lee Dong-wook, has successfully transitioned from portraying a moody rom-com lead to playing fierce action heroes. Before the 2020s, his fans knew him for the now world-famous drama Guardian (aka Goblin), in which he starred alongside Gong Yoo (Train to Busan, Squid Game) and Kim Go-eun (Little Women, Exhuma); his other work included My Girl, and Hell Is Other People.

In 2020, Lee starred in one of the most popular romantic dramas in the last five years, Tale of the Nine Tailed, but he also tried himself out as an action star in Disney's 2024 A Shop for Killers and Netflix's 2022 action comedy Bad and Crazy (alongside Wi Ha-jun). Lee Dong-wook has a recognizable face (and a handsome one), but he is also chameleonic. His transformations go from a gentle rom-com leading to a mysterious and erratic tenant; from a rich hotel heir to a manager of a store which supplies assassins. He's versatile and one of South Korea's biggest and best acting treasures.

7 Song Hye-kyo

'Descendants of the Sun,' 'The Glory'

Popular Drama Year of Release 'Autumn In My Heart' 2000 'All In' 2003 'Worlds Within' 2008 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' 2013 'Descendants of the Sun' 2016 'The Glory' 2023

While Song Hye-kyo is a somewhat controversial personality in South Korea - she committed tax evasion in 2014 - she is also a great philanthropist and a higly popular actress. She made her television debut in 1995, and has had only a couple of breaks between projects since then. She's most known to romantic K-drama fans as Doctor Kang Mo-yeon in the highly popular romantic K-drama Descendants of the Sun. She even married her Descendants co-star Song Joong-ki after they met on set, though the two later called it quits in 2019. Song is a little more known to Netflix drama watchers as the lead in the revenge thriller The Glory, where she portrays a vengeful and calculated woman with deep-seated trauma and PTSD.

Song Hye-kyo initially portrayed characters of ethereal and untouchable beauty (which makes sense as she's one of the most beautiful South Korean actresses alive). Her roles shifted to be less gentle and more fierce; it seems that over time, Song started picking characters that would allow her more range and versatility. Her fans will be able to see her as the lead in an upcoming supernatural thriller Dark Nuns, where she tries to save a young boy from possession.

6 Jung Hae-in

'D.P.,' 'Love Next Door,' 'Prison Playbook'

Popular Drama Year of Release 'While You Were Sleeping' 2017 'Prison Playbook' 2017 'Something In the Rain' 2018 'D.P.' 2021 'Connect' 2022 'Love Next Door' 2024

Despite being a more recent K-drama face, Jung Hae-in is already an established name. His role as Jun-ho in the military drama D.P. ensured his undying popularity; however, before that, Jung was in a couple of other beloved K-dramas, from While You Were Sleeping to Prison Playbook. Jung Hae-in made his acting debut in 2014, and has been consistently working. His most recent work includes the Netflix series Love Next Door, a rom-com considered among the best K-dramas in 2024.

Jung Hae-in has a long career ahead of him, so we're left to see what kind of characters he'll portray next (people still hope for a D.P. season 3 announcement). So far, however, his roles have been accompanied by high-praise and incredible hype, which is what any young actor wants to experience. Jung Hae-in is versatile with his acting as much as he is with his looks; he fits the buzzcut-sporting stoic Jun-ho from D.P. perfectly, but he also embodies the perfect boy next door in Love Next Door. Is there anything Jung Hae-in can't do?

5 Nam Joo-hyuk

'Moon Lovers,' 'Twenty Five Twenty One,' 'Start-Up'

Popular Drama Year of Release 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' 2016 'Cheese In the Trap' 2016 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo' 2016 'The Light In Your Eyes' 2019 'Start-Up' 2020 'Twenty Five Twenty One' 2022

Another fairly new face in the K-drama realm, Nam Joo-hyuk, is still very familiar to many drama fans all over the world. He debuted the same year as Jung Hae-in and has a similar number of heavy-hitting dramas on his roster. His first television role was in The Idle Mermaid, but he became a much bigger face thanks to 2016's best K-drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. This K-drama finds itself on lists like those with the perfect ending, romantic dramas that can be binge-watched all day long, and the most romantic K-dramas ever made.

In 2016, Nam Joo-hyuk also starred in two incredibly popular titles - Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Cheese In the Trap. These dramas helped establish him as a charming and lovable lead, though lots of his characters start off as shy and end up the heroes of the story; he also has a great knack for physical comedy. It seems Nam Joo-hyuk will star in another historical drama soon, as his upcoming supernatural fantasy drama East Palace wraps up production. Until then, he has plenty of binge-able K-dramas for fans that want to watch some wholesome characters' journeys.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Release Date August 29, 2016 Cast Lee Joon-Gi , IU , Kang Ha-neul , Nam Joo-hyuk , Ji Soo , Yoon Sun-woo Creator(s) Hua Tong Writers Hong Jung-eun , Hong Mi-ran Directors Boo Sung-chul Main Genre Fantasy Expand

4 Son Ye-jin

'Crash Landing on You,' 'Thirty Nine,' 'Alone In Love'