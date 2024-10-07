Although Korean dramas are heavy with tropes and cliches, one thing is for certain: they tell a beautiful story of friendship and love. Known mostly for their love stories, Korean dramas examine love in a variety of different genres. There are love stories in fantasy settings (Alchemy of Souls, Doom at Your Service), love stories in science fiction settings (Memories of the Alhambra, I Am Not a Robot), and love stories in thrillers (Happiness, Healer). It's hard not to find a good love story in K-dramas.

However, while there are plenty of love stories in Korean dramas, not all of them have happily ever afters. There are few K-dramas with perfect endings (Boys Over Flowers, Fated to Love You), but there are plenty with a happy ending (Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Touch Your Heart). But what about those with not-so-happy endings? While K-dramas might be good at telling romantic stories that will make viewers swoon, they are also notorious for creating devastating endings that cause viewers to sob and bawl their eyes out. But which Korean dramas have tragic endings? Here are the saddest K-dramas on the market.

10 'Gu Family Book' (2013)

Starring Lee Seung-gi, Suzy Bae, Choi Jin-hyuk

Kang-chi (Lee Seung-gi) is the half gumiho son of full-blooded gumiho Wol-ryung (Choi Jin-hyuk) and human Seo-hwa (Yoon Se-ah). Though he is not aware of his heritage because he is adopted into a noble family, he still manages to somehow attract trouble. After losing most of whom he loves one fateful night, Kang-chi decides to find a way to become fully human. Warrior Dam Yeo-wool (Suzy Bae) follows him, and the two fall for each other.

Gu Family Book consists of two love stories that both end tragically. All of Kang-chi’s life, he is surrounded by death and tragedy, which makes for an emotional story. However, Kang-chi’s life begins to change upon meeting Yeo-wool, and he soon wants to become a human for her sake. However, at the end of the show, Yeo-wool passes away in Kang-chi’s arms, leaving him with an eternal life of grief.

Gu Family Book Release Date April 8, 2013 Cast Lee Seung-gi , Bae Suzy , Lee Sung-jae , Sung Joon , Yoo Yeon-seok Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Kang Eun-kyung

9 'Youth of May' (2021)

Starring Lee Do-hyun, Go Min-si, Lee Sang-yi

During the Gwangju Uprising in 1980, medical student Hee-tae (Lee Do-hyun) decides to postpone his graduation due to personal trauma. His friend, Kyung-soo (Kwon Young-chan), wants to open an illegal clinic for those who are running from the Korean government. Then, during an arranged meeting, Hee-tae meets Myung-hee (Go Min-si), a headstrong nurse, and the two begin to fall in love with each other.

The love story in itself is a beautiful one, one that stems from dark times.

Though Youth of May is centered during the Gwangju Uprising, it focuses on the friendship and love that blossoms during a terrible time. The love story in itself is a beautiful one, one that stems from dark times; however, Youth of May ends tragically, with Myung-hee being killed during the Gwangju Uprising. Her death serves to remind viewers of the very real event that overturned the lives of many Korean men and women, and this knowledge adds to the emotional intensity of the drama.

8 'Uncontrollably Fond' (2016)

Starring Kim Woo-bin, Suzy Bae

Documentary producer No-eul (Suzy Bae) is assigned to direct and film the documentary of a famous singer. However, the only problem is that the famous singer is Shin Joon-young (Kim Woo-bin), her ex-boyfriend from high school. Though they had a complicated past and a rough breakup, their feelings are reignited as they spend more time together.

A beautiful love story from start to finish, Uncontrollably Fond tells a tale of first loves. However, despite this, there is tragedy in this love story, and the emotional performances from Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy are sure tearjerkers. Their passion and love for each other through their characters are clear, and when Woo Bin’s character dies, it’s hard not to shed a few tears at the grief and loss.

Uncontrollably Fond Release Date July 6, 2016 Cast Kim Woo-bin , Bae Suzy , Lim Ju-hwan , Im Joo-eun , Jin Kyung Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Lee Kyoung-hee

7 'Stairway to Heaven' (2003)

Starring Kwon Sang-woo, Choi Ji-woo, Shin Hyun-joon, Kim Tae-hee

Childhood friends Cha Song-joo (Kwon Sang-woo) and Han Jung-suh (Choi Ji-woo) fall in love with each other as adults. When Jung-suh's father remarries, she is mistreated by her stepsister and stepmother. These tensions lead to Jung-suh losing her memories, and Song-joo attempts to move on, though their love reignites when they meet again.

Their acts alone prove the length one is willing to go for those they love.

Stairway to Heaven is a popular Korean drama known for its emotional intensity. Though it is full of cliches and tropes seen in modern-day K-dramas, Stairway to Heaven is full of heart; viewers will find themselves rooting for both of the male leads who give themselves completely to Jung-suh. Their acts alone prove the length one is willing to go for those they love. However, Stairway to Heaven also delves into the loss of love at a young age, with Jung-suh passing away from her cancer. Stairway to Heaven might be one of the saddest K-dramas to exist.

6 'The Hymn of Death' (2018)

Starring Lee Jong-suk, Shin Hye-sun

During Japan’s occupation of Korea, genius playwright Kim Woo-jin (Lee Jong-suk) meets the Joseon Dynasty’s first soprano, Yun Sim-deok (Shin Hye-sun). Despite being married, he falls in love with her.

The Hymn of Death explores this concept, but it also examines an inseparable love.

Based on a true story, The Hymn of Death is a beautiful tale of love that cannot be extinguished. It deals with heavy topics, though it does so delicately and maturely. It is in sadness that sometimes we are forced apart from the people we love due to unfortunate circumstances. The Hymn of Death explores this concept, but it also examines an inseparable love, which leads to Sim-deok and Woo-jin deciding that if they cannot exist in this world with each other, then they would rather leave it together. Though short, The Hymn of Death is an emotionally bittersweet story that will have viewers bawling in tears.

5 'Goblin' (2016)

Starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na

Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun) lives alone, and she has the unfortunate ability to see and interact with ghosts and other otherworldly beings. Her life, which is marked with death, grows exciting when she meets the goblin, Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), who is cursed to walk the Earth until the rumored goblin’s wife pulls the invisible sword from his chest and frees him from his bindings chaining him to his grief-filled existence. However, as the two grow closer together, they finally find happiness in each other and begin to fall in love.

Heartbreaking and tear-jerking, viewers will undoubtedly mourn for Eun-tak and grieve alongside Kim Shin.

Goblin is a comedic story of love and friendship that contains sadder stories within it. These sad stories stem from the lives and experiences shared among the main cast, reminding viewers often of their trauma. However, while there are sad stories, there is also a lot of healing shared between characters as they atone for their pasts and mistakes, creating for a beautiful story of love. However, tragedy sets in again at the end when Eun-tak, Kim Shin’s beloved, is involved in a car accident where she sacrifices herself to save children. Heartbreaking and tear-jerking, viewers will undoubtedly mourn for Eun-tak and grieve alongside Kim Shin, creating for a tragic story.

4 'Autumn in My Heart' (2000)

Starring Song Seung-heon, Song Hye-kyo, Won Bin

Switched at birth, Eun-suh (Song Hye-kyo) and Shin-ae (Han Chae-young) both grow up with completely different lives. Eun-suh’s family is well off, meanwhile, Shin-ae’s family isn’t. However, when Eun-suh needs a blood transfusion, the two discover that they were switched at birth. They are then reunited with their birth families, but things proceed to go downhill for Eun-suh, as she discovers she has leukemia years later. Despite this, she finds love with Joon-such (Song Seung-heon), Shin-ae’s brother, and the two fall for each other.

This is especially emotional, as right before she passes away, Joon-suh proposes to her.

Autumn in My Heart is a classic love story featuring a tragedy. The love between Eun-suh and Joon-suh is beautiful, but it’s also tragic as Eun-suh ends up passing away. This is especially emotional, as right before she passes away, Joon-suh proposes to her. To add to the intensity of this emotional ending, Joon-suh is also struck by a truck where Eun-suh had been previously, creating for a dramatic yet heartbreaking end that reminds viewers that love and time are not relevant, it is the depth of the love that matters most.

3 'Snowdrop' (2021)

Starring Jung Hae-in, Jisoo

In 1987, North Korean agent Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in) is assigned a mission that he must complete. During this mission, he is found by Eun Young-ro (Jisoo), who discovers him covered in blood. Despite this, she hides him in her dorm room, and the two fall in love.

Though it can be considered controversial for related reasons, there is no mistaking that this drama is an emotional one.

Snowdrop is another Korean drama that deals with heavy topics, seeing as it takes place during a pivotal time in Korean history. Though it can be considered controversial for related reasons, there is no mistaking that this drama is an emotional one. With a historical backdrop, Snowdrop ends with Soo-ho dying, protecting Young-ro from gunfire. Naturally, the death of a lead character is always going to be emotional, but it is the reason behind Soo-ho's death that makes it even more of a tearjerker.

2 'The Red Sleeve' (2021)

Starring Lee Jun-ho, Lee Se-young, Kang Hoon

Yi San (Lee Jun-ho) is a crown prince who holds a heavy heart after losing his father. Not wanting to be anything like his grandfather, Yi San aims to be a more benevolent king. Then he meets Deok-im (Lee Se-young), a palace court lady, whom he falls for. Though she doesn't wish to become a concubine, she eventually becomes one, and Deok-im and Yi San's love is tested when Yi San puts his duty as king first.

The romance builds up over time, and viewers will undoubtedly feel the chemistry between these two characters.

The Red Sleeve is another K-drama based on a true story. It examines the love between the real-life King Jeongjo and his concubine Ui-bin Seong. Like most dramas taking place in real historical periods, The Red Sleeve is a beautifully written yet tragic story of a king who is dedicated to his country and a court woman who chooses to be by his side, even when this isn't the life she's planned for herself. The romance builds up over time, and viewers will undoubtedly feel the chemistry between these two characters. It ends in tragedy though, as Deok-im passes long before Yi San, and he is left to mourn a lost love. This is especially sad when viewers learn that the real-life king also felt as passionately about his love for her.

1 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016)

Starring Lee Joon-gi, Lee Ji-eun (IU), Kang Ha-neul

Modern-day girl Ha-jin (IU) finds herself transported into the Goryeo period after attempting to save a child from drowning. As she resurfaces in the Princes’ bathhouse as Hae-soo, she becomes a target of love and hate in the world of politics. She also finds herself trapped in a love feud between the gentle Prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha-neul) and the scarred Prince Wang So (Lee Joon-gi).

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a tragic story from start to finish. From the get-go, Hae-soo experiences a broken heart from a betrayal stemming from her ex-friend and ex-boyfriend. Then she experiences true loss when she loses the women close to her in her life during the Goryeo period. It’s enough to believe that the drama also ends tragically, with Hae-soo and Wang So unable to be together due to the dangers and bloody aftermaths of court politics. In the end, Hae-soo passes away without reconciling with her true love, and he, too, faces immense regret and grief over losing the woman who believed in the goodness in him when no one else did. A tragic love story of separation and grief, Scarlet Heart will continue to break many hearts.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Release Date August 29, 2016 Cast Lee Joon-Gi , IU , Kang Ha-neul , Nam Joo-hyuk , Ji Soo , Yoon Sun-woo Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Hua Tong Writers Hong Jung-eun , Hong Mi-ran Directors Boo Sung-chul Expand

