Let's admit the truth: sometimes, the bad boys are irresistible. Moral ambiguity is a vital ingredient when it comes to crafting compelling fiction, both as a guilty pleasure and as intentional psychological commentary on the creators' part. Korean dramas might not break new ground in that department, but they do maintain a fierce hold over the "charming antihero" and "mean guy meets nice girl" tropes.

It should also go without saying, however, that if these dubious fictional gentlemen existed in the real world, the majority wouldn't be worth the effort it takes to swipe right. The following K-Drama leads and their tumultuous behavior range from unsavory yet redeemable, to the figures who belong in a hall of infamy — those abominable criminals one (usually) only finds in melodramas. Get your red flags ready for frantic waving, because here are the 10 worst K-Drama male leads, ranked.

10 Cha Joo-hyuk (Ji Sung)

'Familiar Wife'

Image via TvN

Cha Joo-hyuk (Ji Sung) despises his wife. Haggard and stressed, Joo-hyuk knows he bears some culpability in why his once-happy marriage has unraveled at the seams. Nevertheless, he believes his assertive yet loving college sweetheart, Seo Woo-jin (Han Ji-min), has devolved into someone unrecognizable — a cruel and unrepentant nagger with a volatile temper. The fallout from his unrelentingly miserable family life has begun to affect his professional performance at an already hostile bank job. Before he can serve Woo-jin with divorce papers, Joo-hyuk accidentally time travels back to their college years and seizes the opportunity to change his fate by pursuing his first love.

Even though Joo-hyuk's ignorance, neglect, and immaturity can be teeth-grindingly annoying, his flaws are relatively realistic. He doesn't feed a selfish martyr complex as much as he inadvertently, yet still thoughtlessly, drops the brunt of their family's domestic labor at Woo-jin's feet while still expecting her to hold down her own 9-to-5 job. Both parties are too strained to pinpoint when their well-intentioned romance fell victim to burnout and miscommunication. Familiar Wife hinges upon Joo-hyuk's radical character growth, as his time in the past helps him realize his flaws, accept accountability, and actively rekindle his marriage through effort, tenderness, and celebration. Well done, sir!