Some K-dramas in South Korea ensure the viewer swoons from the couple being overly romantic, but others do not. But let's focus on the latter. To specify, K-Dramas have been famous for decades. But only in the most recent timeframe, between the COVID-19 Pandemic and this year (2020-2024), these series become an international phenomenon.

This is all thanks to K-Dramas like Squid Game. But, for a K-Drama like Business Proposal...what was the recipe for this overly romantic K-Drama? A lovable and fun pair of good actors/actresses, the fun or romantic first meeting between the main couple, which fans can identify easily, some good drama sprinkled in the episodes (but not too much!), and especially it's even better when the main love interests portray enemies to lovers trope. So, the K-Dramas below ensure that they respect these elements. Here are the 10 Most Overly Romantic K-Dramas, Ranked.

10 'Her Private Life' (2019)

Director: Hong Jong-chan

Image by CJ ENM

A woman who is an art-gallery curator, who is secretly a huge fangirl for an idol, and a cocky yet narcissistic artist (her boss), who slowly becomes her biggest fanboy? A match made in heaven. This is the story of the famous romantic-comedy K-Drama Her Private Life, in which Sung Deok-Min (Park Min-Young) is a talented curator, but she loves a K-pop idol in secret because her work forbids such behavior and is deemed as childish. When artist Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-Wook) is in the middle of a dating rumor with Deok-Min, they agree to a fake date, as he also ends up discovering her secret fangirl identity.

The actors' performances are simply captivating, but the show is ruined by the cringe-like dialogue. However, Her Private Life relates to huge fangirls that are adults, like most women in the world are right now. This ensures that the viewer gets entangled in this cheesy love story, which makes the heartstrings rise!

9 'So I Married The Anti-Fan' (2021)

Director: Cheol Woo Kang

Image by Naver TV

Imagine that you are a successful entertainment reporter, and your life gets tarnished by a misunderstanding with a K-pop idol, so you end up hating him to the point that you register for a reality show, in which you have to fake marry him, just to make him fail. Interesting right? This is the story of the K-drama So I Married The Anti-Fan, which stars K-pop boy group 2 PM member Choi Tae Joon as idol Hoo Joon, and Choi Soo-Young as the ex-reporter, now anti-fan, Lee Geun Young.

This K-Drama is simply exhilarating! It features well-written dialogue and the pair's chemistry is fantastic on screen. It's a simple story, yes, but it turns out to be a really fun and wholesome love story by the end of the series. The pair features comedic one-liners, and the hate Lee Geun Young shows at the beginning for Hoo Joon is simply hilarious.

8 'Secret Garden' (2010)

Directors: Shin Woo-Chul, Kwon Hyuk-chan, Kim Jung-Hyun.

A love story that, at first, surrounds inequality between the main characters, but soon both realize that their lives are very different, and that's how they fall in love. This is the plotline of the famous K-Drama Secret Garden, as it stars Hyun Bin as fighter/stunt double Gil Ra-Im and Ha Ji-Won as the cocky billionaire Kim Joo-Won.

Their lives are polar opposites: she is poor and barely makes enough money to pay for her apartment by being a stunt double, and he is a rich, picky, and cocky billionaire who doesn't have an ounce of compassion for others. But when the two meet, their worlds fall apart. At first, she hates him, as he constantly flirts with her just for a superiority complex...but when they swap bodies, they have to live each other's lives in reverse, and they truly see how different they are, falling in love in the process. This drama is wholesome, tear-jerking (in a good way), and the actors' chemistry is simply undeniable.

7 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?' (2018)

Director: Park Joon Hwa

Image via tvN

The classic romance between a narcissistic/cocky CEO and his secretary...people have seen this story unfold enough times. But the 2018 K-Drama, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?, shows this storyline can STILL work perfectly. Starring Park Seo-Joon as CEO Lee Young-Joon and Park Min-Young as the bubbly secretary Kim Mi-So, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim showcases the story of the pair falling in love after working alongside each other for over 9 years.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim has wholesome and hilarious moments, and the actors' performances are exquisite. The pair showcases two determined and hard-working characters, as their personalities clash while falling in love at their job. This drama is simply a must-watch for those who love and adore the work romance trope.

6 'Cinderella and Four Knights' (2016)

Director: Kwon Hyuk-chan

Image via tvN

Imagine a modern fable of Cinderella, who, this time, is rescued by four different yet wholesome knights. This is the plotline of the cheesy yet romantic comedy K-Drama Cinderella and Four Knights. The series stars Park So-Dam, who is the damsel in distress, Eun Ha-Won, and the four knights, troublemaker introvert Kang Ji-Woon (Jung II-Woo), playboy Kang Hyun-min (Ahn Jae-Hyun), the sweet singer Kang Seo-woo (Lee Jung-shin) and best friend Lee Yoon-sung (Choi Min).

This drama is able to blend romance and comedy in a fun and wholesome way. The chemistry and banter between the characters Eun Ha-Won and Kang Hyun-Min are fantastic (the enemies-to-lovers trope always delivers!). Everything about this drama is so enjoyable and also well-written. The love interests are interesting to see develop into a very sweet love, and this makes Cinderella and Four Knights a great watch.

5 'Because This Is My First Life' (2017)

Director: Park Joon-hwa

Image via tvN

Because This Is My First Life tells the story of a girl who ends up living with the guy she marries out of convenience, but their relationship slowly ends up being real. There is little to no drama, which makes this drama simple and cute! The show stars Jung So-min, as Yoon Ji-ho, and Lee Min-ki, as Nam Se-hee.

Because This Is My First Life is a classical proximity trope, which ends up becoming a cute and affectionate love story that viewers can enjoy. This K-Drama can relate to introverted people who need their own time to process their growing emotions. And that is what this show does best, making the viewing experience fun.

4 'Business Proposal' (2022)

Director: Park Seon-Ho

Image via Kakao Entertainment

A love story between a hardworking food researcher who goes on a date instead of her best friend, as a favor, and ends up meeting her own company's CEO....fate, right? Well, this is the case of the romantic K-Drama Business Proposal, which stars fantastic actors and actresses: Kim Se-Jeong, as the main female lead Shin Ha-Ri, Ahn Hyo-seop, as the main male lead Kang Tae-Mo, Kim Min-Kyu as Cha Sung-Woon, and Seol In-ah as Jin Young-Seo (Ha-Ri's best friend).

This K-Drama features comedic one-liners between the two couples, and the moments where they are all together in one scene are simply hilarious, in which their dynamic is entertaining to watch. Furthermore, what this series does best is the well-written plotline, as every single moment between the couples is connected to one another, making the story even more interesting.